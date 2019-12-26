Etsomnia™ 251: Anti-Gift Guide

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
The thing above appeared in my Facebook feed last week, and it dragged me down the Etsy gift guide rabbit hole. Mind you, I’ve been down this particular rabbit hole so many times, I get my mail there, but this year… Never mind. I’d rather show you than tell you.
December 26, 2019 at 8:11 am
Mostly not my taste. The Rainbow Bridge must be made by a very young person without knowledge of that bridge…..
The scratcher can be used by the cat yes, but I wouldn’t like to be the one to clean up after that. It wont stay nice for many days.
December 26, 2019 at 9:08 am
That’s true!
December 26, 2019 at 4:13 pm
It may be the relief of the stressful part of the holidays being over but “Butt Be Dry”dissolved me into fits of hysterical giggling. I seriously had to gather myself before I could finish reading. Booze flavoured lip balm is something that I did not know has been missing from my life for many decades but I do worry I might just nibble it off of my lips.
Worst gift this year was a rape alarm gifted to me by my in-laws. I am trying to figure out the thought behind it. The packaging states it is ideal for joggers or single women so perhaps there is a dig at my lacklustre exercise regimen or a suggestion that I should change my marital status. My oldest son thinks it might be to counter my feminist rants. I mean, I guess it means they want me to be safe so I will choose to focus on the positives.
Best gift this year was a Baby Yoda that my 14 year old made for me out of clay and some scraps of fabric.
December 26, 2019 at 4:17 pm
Love the baby yoda. What a great idea. The rape whistle, however, had ME in paroxysms of laughter. What an epic in-law holiday gift.
December 26, 2019 at 4:23 pm
A previous Christmas, they gifted our close friend a breathalyzer and – when he appeared perplexed – they explained that they had a hard time deciding whether he or I needed it more.
December 26, 2019 at 9:02 pm
That made me laugh hard.
