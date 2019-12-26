Etsomnia™ 251: Anti-Gift Guide

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The thing above appeared in my Facebook feed last week, and it dragged me down the Etsy gift guide rabbit hole. Mind you, I’ve been down this particular rabbit hole so many times, I get my mail there, but this year… Never mind. I’d rather show you than tell you.

Feel free to share your least successful gifts – both given and received – in the comments below!

Look, it may be great stuff, but as a gift, it stinks.

I know she’s a mess, but someone should really tell her there’s toilet paper stuck to her foot.

I get hipster glasses, I get cat, I get scratcher. What I don’t get is what they have to do with each other.

While not actually included in the gift guide, this did turn up in the “You might like…” section at the bottom of some Santa thing. What the hell do they think of me, anyway?

These are just adorable, and adorably priced, too! By TheLFPProject

I imagine that’s their excuse when it doesn’t arrive in time.

Big mustard play leaf. Because that’s definitely a thing.

Everybody likes a candle, right?

What a great looking slingshot! By HandcraftedBuffalo

I love this idea, but calling it a ‘rainbow bridge’ was definitely a marketing blunder.

You can have these socks printed with “your face or theirs.” But why would you?

Good news! Garbage Picker Santa with his fancy high-heeled booties is on sale!

Bourbon lip balm. What a fantastic stocking stuffer! By LittleFlowerSoapCo

No, thank you. I’m perfectly capable of keeping my butt dry without your assistance.

I know that Baby Yoda is all the rage, but unless it was drawn by your kid, this does not seem like a great gift to me.

Oh, really? THIS is my Christmas present? Thanks a lot, Karen.