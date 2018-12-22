I’ve got another Christmas short for you, and this one (likely) won’t make you sob into your cornflakes the way last week’s did. (Sorry about that, by the way. I just didn’t want to cry alone…)
Anyway, this is The Supporting Act, an animated short by BBC One, and it’s sweet and cute and relatable. It has a message I sometimes need to be reminded of: work is work, but don’t let it stop you from seeing and supporting your people. End of sermon. Enjoy the film!
December 22, 2018 at 7:38 am
Very sobby, Donna. We all need a bit of that at Christmas … and through out the rest of the year.
December 22, 2018 at 9:15 am
Love this and am always amazed at claymation. I don’t know how they do what they do.
You know this really happened somewhere recently. A single Dad had to get on stage and help his young daughter through her dance recital. Brave dad.
December 22, 2018 at 12:20 pm
Brave AND sweet! I love it when daddies are willing to make themselves ridiculous for their children. My brother is one of those good ones, too.
