The Supporting Act

BBC One

I’ve got another Christmas short for you, and this one (likely) won’t make you sob into your cornflakes the way last week’s did. (Sorry about that, by the way. I just didn’t want to cry alone…)

Anyway, this is The Supporting Act, an animated short by BBC One, and it’s sweet and cute and relatable. It has a message I sometimes need to be reminded of: work is work, but don’t let it stop you from seeing and supporting your people. End of sermon. Enjoy the film!

  1. rogermoorepoet
    December 22, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Very sobby, Donna. We all need a bit of that at Christmas … and through out the rest of the year.

  2. bcparkison
    December 22, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Love this and am always amazed at claymation. I don’t know how they do what they do.
    You know this really happened somewhere recently. A single Dad had to get on stage and help his young daughter through her dance recital. Brave dad.

