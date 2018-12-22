BBC One

I’ve got another Christmas short for you, and this one (likely) won’t make you sob into your cornflakes the way last week’s did. (Sorry about that, by the way. I just didn’t want to cry alone…)

Anyway, this is The Supporting Act, an animated short by BBC One, and it’s sweet and cute and relatable. It has a message I sometimes need to be reminded of: work is work, but don’t let it stop you from seeing and supporting your people. End of sermon. Enjoy the film!