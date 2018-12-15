Tiny Tearjerker

Phil Beastall

UK filmmaker/producer Phil Beastall wanted to create a short film showing the true spirit of Christmas without all the commercialism and the “corporate voices.” So he wrote and produced this lovely, simple short film, Love is a Gift.

Although the video only cost Beastall $64 to make, it has been receiving awards and rave reviews since it was first released in 2014. As one review I read said, it “has garnered a more emotional response than most major blockbusters.” When you watch this little gem, it will be immediately apparent why it’s touched so many people.

You can see all of Beastall’s videos on his YouTube channel.