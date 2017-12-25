The Christmas Story . . . Kind Of

It’s Cwismus eve! I’m starting to get excited. How about you?
I’m going to be spending the next few days with family and friends, so my posts will be brief. But rest assured, my subjects will be beautiful. I hope everyone enjoys whatever holidays they celebrate.
Peace, lovelies!
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
December 25, 2017 at 12:12 pm
This is so cute! Surely OBT Donna. All the best to you and yours.
December 25, 2017 at 12:19 pm
Well it is different. Kids are wonderful and always have a “different” out look on things. At least they know the story.
December 25, 2017 at 2:48 pm
Merry Christas! I hope you have an amazing day!💗
December 25, 2017 at 2:49 pm
*Christmas 😊💗
