The Christmas Story . . . Kind Of

by

cwismus

It’s Cwismus eve! I’m starting to get excited. How about you?

I’m going to be spending the next few days with family and friends, so my posts will be brief. But rest assured, my subjects will be beautiful. I hope everyone enjoys whatever holidays they celebrate.

Peace, lovelies!

  1. 3C Style
    December 25, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    This is so cute! Surely OBT Donna. All the best to you and yours.

  2. bcparkison
    December 25, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Well it is different. Kids are wonderful and always have a “different” out look on things. At least they know the story.

  3. K.M. Sutton
    December 25, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Merry Christas! I hope you have an amazing day!💗

