Crosby for Christmas

Last week, during baby girl’s visit, we stopped by Red Hook Winery’s tasting room in Brooklyn. (Don’t worry. Baby girl is 28.) If you find yourself in the neighborhood, try to stop in. I say ‘try’ because it’s a real challenge to find, but it’s worth the hunt. But that’s not what I want to talk about today.

As we tasted some remarkable New York wines, laid to waste our cheese platter, and snuggled up, watching the snow fall on Red Hook Channel, we were enveloped by the sound of Bing Crosby singing Christmas standards. Since that visit, the iconic crooner has been playing on a loop in my head, so I thought I’d share some of his holiday hits. Released in 1998, The Complete Decca Christmas Songbook is a two-disc audio CD compilation of Bing’s holiday music recorded between 1935 and 1956. It even made Rolling Stone’s 25 Greatest Christmas Albums of All Time! And best of all, it reminds me of my mom.

So if like me, you’re in the mood for warm, fuzzy Christmas memories, give Bing a listen. I wish you all a lovely Christmas Eve (or as it’s known in many households, Sunday).