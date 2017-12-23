Not Today, Santa!

I’ve heard many theories about why nearly all babies scream their heads off when plonked in Santa’s lap for a photo – maybe they are developing stranger danger awareness, or they are freaked out by the costume, or they instinctively associate red with danger, or they know that uncontrolled facial hair is often a red flag, or they’re just not in the mood. Even pets don’t trust poor Santa. Whatever the reason, it’s an undeniable truth that mall Santas take more pics with crying babies than happy ones.

Since we’re not sending out holiday cards this year (and even if we did, they wouldn’t involve Santa or babies), here is a compilation of unhappy babies on Santa’s lap. And in case the video isn’t enough, take a look at the Today Show’s compilation!

Happy Christmas Eve eve!