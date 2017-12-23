My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Not Today, Santa!

by 7 Comments

I’ve heard many theories about why nearly all babies scream their heads off when plonked in Santa’s lap for a photo – maybe they are developing stranger danger awareness, or they are freaked out by the costume, or they instinctively associate red with danger, or they know that uncontrolled facial hair is often a red flag, or they’re just not in the mood. Even pets don’t trust poor Santa. Whatever the reason, it’s an undeniable truth that mall Santas take more pics with crying babies than happy ones.

Since we’re not sending out holiday cards this year (and even if we did, they wouldn’t involve Santa or babies), here is a compilation of unhappy babies on Santa’s lap. And in case the video isn’t enough, take a look at the Today Show’s compilation!

Happy Christmas Eve eve!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Not Today, Santa!

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    December 23, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Poor Santa. Almost cruel on both ends

  2. dawnkinster
    December 23, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I took Katie (the sheltie-girl) to see Santa. Ahead of us were two adorable kids. One sat like an angle on Santa’s lap, wearing his own little santa hat. The other looked exactly like the first little boy in this post. Poor Santa! Katie didn’t like him either. Her ears were down and she spent the entire 4 seconds she was on his lap trying to get off. I think Santa needs double pay.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 23, 2017 at 9:56 am

    We’ve never done the whole mall/store Santa thing but I’m pretty sure the photo results would have been awful. I’d have to be paid a lot to be a mall Santa.

