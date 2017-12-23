Not Today, Santa!

I’ve heard many theories about why nearly all babies scream their heads off when plonked in Santa’s lap for a photo – maybe they are developing stranger danger awareness, or they are freaked out by the costume, or they instinctively associate red with danger, or they know that uncontrolled facial hair is often a red flag, or they’re just not in the mood. Even pets don’t trust poor Santa. Whatever the reason, it’s an undeniable truth that mall Santas take more pics with crying babies than happy ones.
Since we’re not sending out holiday cards this year (and even if we did, they wouldn’t involve Santa or babies), here is a compilation of unhappy babies on Santa’s lap. And in case the video isn’t enough, take a look at the Today Show’s compilation!
Happy Christmas Eve eve!
December 23, 2017 at 8:52 am
Poor Santa. Almost cruel on both ends
December 23, 2017 at 10:08 am
I always thought that same thing!
December 23, 2017 at 9:41 am
I took Katie (the sheltie-girl) to see Santa. Ahead of us were two adorable kids. One sat like an angle on Santa’s lap, wearing his own little santa hat. The other looked exactly like the first little boy in this post. Poor Santa! Katie didn’t like him either. Her ears were down and she spent the entire 4 seconds she was on his lap trying to get off. I think Santa needs double pay.
December 23, 2017 at 10:09 am
Hazard pay!
December 23, 2017 at 10:11 am
Didn’t I read somewhere lately that they do get paid very well?
December 23, 2017 at 9:56 am
We’ve never done the whole mall/store Santa thing but I’m pretty sure the photo results would have been awful. I’d have to be paid a lot to be a mall Santa.
December 23, 2017 at 10:10 am
I don’t know for sure, but I’m going to guess it’s not a high-income position.
