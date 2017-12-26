Unconscious Expression

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you my latest obsession, the moody, beautiful paintings by Federico Infante. The young Chile-born artist (currently living in Virginia) paints these beauties in acrylic on large-scale canvases. He applies his paint, then scrapes and scratches it away, then continues applying and removing until he achieves his signature gorgeous, dream-like abstract depth.

“I do not plan my images in advance and try to stay present and as detached as possible from the result. In doing this I am able to express my unconscious mind, the part of me that has not been processed by logic. I then react to this abstract and expressive atmosphere, by searching for the elements that have emerged, possibly in pockets of light, or the foundations of a landscape. In this way each painting shows me its singular identity.”

I was thrilled to learn his work can be seen in New York at the Hugo Galerie. I’m definitely going to give them a visit!

You can hear the artist talk about his process on Vimeo. Follow Infante on his website and on Instagram, Behance, Twitter, and Facebook.

All images property of Federico Infante.

