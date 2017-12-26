Unconscious Expression

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you my latest obsession, the moody, beautiful paintings by Federico Infante. The young Chile-born artist (currently living in Virginia) paints these beauties in acrylic on large-scale canvases. He applies his paint, then scrapes and scratches it away, then continues applying and removing until he achieves his signature gorgeous, dream-like abstract depth.
“I do not plan my images in advance and try to stay present and as detached as possible from the result. In doing this I am able to express my unconscious mind, the part of me that has not been processed by logic. I then react to this abstract and expressive atmosphere, by searching for the elements that have emerged, possibly in pockets of light, or the foundations of a landscape. In this way each painting shows me its singular identity.”
I was thrilled to learn his work can be seen in New York at the Hugo Galerie. I’m definitely going to give them a visit!
You can hear the artist talk about his process on Vimeo. Follow Infante on his website and on Instagram, Behance, Twitter, and Facebook.
All images property of Federico Infante.
Gorgeous! I think my favorite (if I had to choose) would be the polka-dot bather contemplating life. My interpretation, of course. Thank you for posting!
I’m so glad you liked them!
I love these. I tried to pick a favorite…but soon decided I couldn’t. Possibly the woman with the laundry. But really, I’d be proud to hang any one (or all) of these in my home. Just stunning.
I wholeheartedly agree!
These are gorgeous and definitely dream-like and ethereal. I love the texture he has achieved with all of that layering and scraping back plus the dribble here and there. Lovely stuff.
