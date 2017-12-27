The Glass Master

If you read this blog on a regular basis, you’ve likely noticed that I have a real passion for glass art in all its forms. Today, I’m pleased to bring to you the gorgeous, incredibly diverse glass work by U.K. artist Stephen Foster. Besides his wonderful eye for form and his obvious skill with his medium, I love that Foster refuses to be tied to one discipline of glass making. His work encompasses fusing, slumping, casting, blowing, cane, dichroic, and even murrine. It’s impossible to pin him down to one style, but that just makes his work more interesting!

You can see all of Foster’s wonderful glass work on his website and on Facebook.

All images property of Stephen Foster.