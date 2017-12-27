The Glass Master

If you read this blog on a regular basis, you’ve likely noticed that I have a real passion for glass art in all its forms. Today, I’m pleased to bring to you the gorgeous, incredibly diverse glass work by U.K. artist Stephen Foster. Besides his wonderful eye for form and his obvious skill with his medium, I love that Foster refuses to be tied to one discipline of glass making. His work encompasses fusing, slumping, casting, blowing, cane, dichroic, and even murrine. It’s impossible to pin him down to one style, but that just makes his work more interesting!
You can see all of Foster’s wonderful glass work on his website and on Facebook.
All images property of Stephen Foster.
December 27, 2017 at 7:45 am
They’re beautiful, I’m from the UK but I’ve never heard of this guy.
December 27, 2017 at 8:22 am
He’s a professor at Centre College in Danville. I stumbled upon his work when I was looking around the Bruntnell-Astley Gallery website.
December 27, 2017 at 7:48 am
Beautiful
December 27, 2017 at 8:22 am
And so varied, too!
December 27, 2017 at 9:00 am
Lovely, colourful crystals😘
December 27, 2017 at 9:00 am
They are lovely!
December 27, 2017 at 9:15 am
Beautiful
December 27, 2017 at 9:18 am
All of them are beautiful for different reasons. Really remarkable. Hal
December 27, 2017 at 9:33 am
I’m glad you like them!
December 27, 2017 at 3:22 pm
The saying, “Jack of all trades and master of none” definitely does not apply to this artist. He seems to have talent and skill in every single style of glass making. I am most drawn to the shell shaped pieces but I would happily give any of them shelf space.
December 27, 2017 at 4:04 pm
Same here. What a talent!
December 28, 2017 at 12:34 am
These are just stunning!!!
