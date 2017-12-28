My OBT

Wild, Wild Life

Andrea Zampatti

Hello, lovelies! Spending time with my people this week, so no Etsomnia™. Instead, I bring you some amazingly adorable and astoundingly amusing nature photos.The finalists in the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, and they’re spectacular as always! Of all of the nature photography awards competitions I cover, this one is far and away my favorite. Sure, the entries have all of the skill and beauty of the more traditional contests, but their added element of humor is an absolute delight.

And the fun is only part of the purpose of the competition.

“The last two years have seen some fantastic entries. We want to see even more animals represented than before. Go out and photograph, wherever you are… a squirrel could win the competition. We want to raise awareness of conservation of all animals all over the world, so wherever you are, take pictures of those wilder things!” -Photographers/Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam

You can see all of this year’s entries and the winners from previous years on their website.

All images property of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Tibor Kercz

Troy Mayne

Carl Henry

Katy Laveck-Foster

Douglas Croft

Olivier Colle

  1. jerennazuto
    December 28, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Is that a chipmunk? A smiling chipmunk? Or some divine greatness?!!!!!

  2. Violet
    December 28, 2017 at 9:19 am

    These are so much fun! It’s hard to decide which one I like best, but I think the owl falling off the branch might be my favorite…his siblings couldn’t care less! 😀

  4. onecreativefamily
    December 28, 2017 at 9:37 am

    So cute. I do enjoy your pictures. Bring a smile.

  5. bcparkison
    December 28, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I have seen the little mouse before and it is just too cute.

  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    December 28, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    These definitely made me smile on this chilly day. How could one not have the cockles of the soul warmed by the grin on that little mouse?

