Wild, Wild Life

The finalists in the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, and they're spectacular as always! Of all of the nature photography awards competitions I cover, this one is far and away my favorite. Sure, the entries have all of the skill and beauty of the more traditional contests, but their added element of humor is an absolute delight.

And the fun is only part of the purpose of the competition.

“The last two years have seen some fantastic entries. We want to see even more animals represented than before. Go out and photograph, wherever you are… a squirrel could win the competition. We want to raise awareness of conservation of all animals all over the world, so wherever you are, take pictures of those wilder things!” -Photographers/Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam

You can see all of this year’s entries and the winners from previous years on their website.

