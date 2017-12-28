Wild, Wild Life

Hello, lovelies! Spending time with my people this week, so no Etsomnia™. Instead, I bring you some amazingly adorable and astoundingly amusing nature photos.The finalists in the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have been announced, and they’re spectacular as always! Of all of the nature photography awards competitions I cover, this one is far and away my favorite. Sure, the entries have all of the skill and beauty of the more traditional contests, but their added element of humor is an absolute delight.
And the fun is only part of the purpose of the competition.
“The last two years have seen some fantastic entries. We want to see even more animals represented than before. Go out and photograph, wherever you are… a squirrel could win the competition. We want to raise awareness of conservation of all animals all over the world, so wherever you are, take pictures of those wilder things!” -Photographers/Founders Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam
You can see all of this year’s entries and the winners from previous years on their website.
All images property of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
December 28, 2017 at 7:21 am
Is that a chipmunk? A smiling chipmunk? Or some divine greatness?!!!!!
December 28, 2017 at 10:15 am
It appears to be a laughing chipmunk, which would make an outstanding pub name.
December 28, 2017 at 9:19 am
These are so much fun! It’s hard to decide which one I like best, but I think the owl falling off the branch might be my favorite…his siblings couldn’t care less! 😀
December 28, 2017 at 10:16 am
I’m always surprised by how expressive faces owls have!
December 28, 2017 at 9:30 am
ahaha needed this. thanks
December 28, 2017 at 10:16 am
Very glad you liked them!
December 28, 2017 at 9:37 am
So cute. I do enjoy your pictures. Bring a smile.
December 28, 2017 at 10:17 am
They are wonderful pictures! I wish they’d hold the contest more than once per year…
December 28, 2017 at 9:55 am
I have seen the little mouse before and it is just too cute.
December 28, 2017 at 10:17 am
I kind of want him.
December 28, 2017 at 10:36 am
Just one hug!
December 28, 2017 at 10:10 am
Adorable!
December 28, 2017 at 10:17 am
They are!
December 28, 2017 at 6:06 pm
These definitely made me smile on this chilly day. How could one not have the cockles of the soul warmed by the grin on that little mouse?
