Urbex* photography is a trend that’s been gaining in popularity over the last few years. But Australian street artist Rone has elevated both the spaces he explores and the art form in general. Rone carefully selects his abandoned locations, looking for remoteness, dramatic structure, and general decrepitude. He then paints beautiful, huge-scale portraits peering out of the depths of his already-creepy locations, turning them into something from an artful horror film. His work seeks to “find the friction point between beauty and decay,” and I absolutely love it.

*Urban exploration

You can see more of Rone’s magnificent street art on his website and on Instagram.

All images property of Rone.