Beauty and Decay

2 Comments

rone 0

Rone

Urbex* photography is a trend that’s been gaining in popularity over the last few years. But Australian street artist Rone has elevated both the spaces he explores and the art form in general. Rone carefully selects his abandoned locations, looking for remoteness, dramatic structure, and general decrepitude. He then paints beautiful, huge-scale portraits peering out of the depths of his already-creepy locations, turning them into something from an artful horror film. His work seeks to “find the friction point between beauty and decay,” and I absolutely love it.

*Urban exploration

You can see more of Rone’s magnificent street art on his website and on Instagram.

All images property of Rone.

  1. bcparkison
    December 29, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I’ll be checking his site. Are these paintings or photos superimposed on buildings? Very interesting.

  2. bcparkison
    December 29, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Oh! I did check it out. Seem like such a waste of a really talented artist and material. Paint cost a lot of money to just “push” down in a dump. But artist do strange things for strange reasons.

