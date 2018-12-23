My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

(Gingerbread) House Hunting

by 9 Comments

@silverodlan1

I really enjoy seeing other people’s creative ideas, and the holidays often seem to bring out the best of them. I thought today, it would be fun to combine two of my favorite things – dessert and real estate – and bring you some of the best looking gingerbread houses out there.

Yum!

Goodies By Anna
Sugar and Cloth
Rock Recipes
Vintage Kitty
Cakes by Beatriz
Cake Central
Bean Counter Bakery
Whitstable Gingerbread House Co.
Hanielas
Diane Petkoff Bentlely (via MCM Daily)
Totally Tikaa

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

9 thoughts on “(Gingerbread) House Hunting

Leave a comment

  1. acflory
    December 23, 2018 at 7:11 am

    Was so impressed I tweeted about these amazing creations. Hope you have a wonderful Christmas. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    December 23, 2018 at 8:51 am

    I love the glas greenhouse. The others are cute too but the ‘glass’ is wonderful, I did see a piece the other day where someond had done Hogwarts in Gingerbread, amazing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    December 23, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I lived for 8 years in an RV so I loved the RV with the tree on top. But each one is amazing. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.