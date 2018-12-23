(Gingerbread) House Hunting

I really enjoy seeing other people’s creative ideas, and the holidays often seem to bring out the best of them. I thought today, it would be fun to combine two of my favorite things – dessert and real estate – and bring you some of the best looking gingerbread houses out there.
Was so impressed I tweeted about these amazing creations. Hope you have a wonderful Christmas. 🙂
Thank you! That’s great!
Amazing!
It’s pretty incredible what creative people can accomplish!
I love the glas greenhouse. The others are cute too but the ‘glass’ is wonderful, I did see a piece the other day where someond had done Hogwarts in Gingerbread, amazing.
Hogwarts! That must be something. I’ll have to look for that later!
It was massively large. No telling how long it took to construct.
I lived for 8 years in an RV so I loved the RV with the tree on top. But each one is amazing. Hal
The RV is one of my faves!
