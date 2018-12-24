My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

by

King’s College, Cambridge

This time of year always makes me about those who have to spend the holidays without their people. Whether you’re separated from them by choice or circumstance, I’m sure being bombarded with endless mentions of other people’s families and loved ones must be difficult, whatever your religious beliefs.

Every year on Christmas Eve, King’s College at the University of Cambridge celebrates the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, a service first celebrated  by college dean Eric Milner-White. The service is read and sung in King’s College Chapel, a truly gorgeous example of European Gothic architecture, and one of the most superior acoustical structures I’ve ever encountered.

The service is broadcast live every year, and this year’s recording will be available this evening on BBC.com.

Whenever I hear these pure voices, I can feel my heart lifting a little, no matter what is going on. Maybe it will do the same for you. I am hoping that whether you celebrate Christmas or just appreciate beautiful choral music, today’s post might make you feel a little happier, a little less alone. 

Wishing everyone of every faith (and no faith) a happy, peaceful Christmas Eve.

XO 
Donna

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

  2. janhaltn
    December 24, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I listen to a lot of their music. THANKS and Merry Christmas. Hal

