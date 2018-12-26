The Film Artist

When I was preparing my post a few weeks ago about the 30th anniversary of Steel Magnolias, I wanted a special image to head up the article. I looked at movie posters and stills, but nothing grabbed me. Just for fun, I did my search on Etsy, and there it was, the perfect thing. I wrote to the artist, and she graciously gave me permission to use her wonderful art. Then I got curious and had a look around her shop. I knew right away I needed to bring more of her wonderful work to you lovelies.

Meg, who goes by the handle The Film Artist, creates beautifully-minimal versions of movie posters, and I want them all. Seriously. She has also branched out to include feminist and equal rights luminaries, and I need those, too! At the rate my shopping cart is filling up, our little beach house is going to be positively wallpapered in Meg’s artwork!

You can see all of Meg’s beautiful work on her website and in her Etsy shop, and you can follow her on Facebook.

All images property of The Film Artist, used with permission.