Call Your Girlfriend*

*On second thought, don’t. It’s too late to call.

SNL is one of those shows that you either love or hate, and even the lovers spend entire years at a stretch fast forwarding through most of it. But say what you will about the show’s hit-or-miss style, they have been around for a long, looooong time. There’s something about this show that we can’t stop watching. Sometimes, the comedy is spot on and will live forever in our hearts. Sometimes, it’s so bad we can’t ever unsee it. And a lot of the time, it’s just meh.

But I have profound sympathy for those folks: for Lorne, who keeps going no matter what, and for the talent who never know whether they’ll be getting grief or glory, but most of all for the writers. Our fascination for the writers’ room has spurned a couple of series (one wildly successful, one mildly so), a few tell-all books, and a whole lot of speculation. And the writers’ room is why I keep watching. I have been in rooms like it, and it’s hard, hilarious, crazy-making work, and I loved every minute of it, even the awful ones. And I miss those late-night writing rooms something awful.

Today’s video confirms my every fantasy and suspicion about what happens in the SNL writers’ room at 4:30 in the morning. I cannot CANNOT stop watching. Oh, how I wish I were in that room…

And if you want more (as do I), give this article from The Hustle a read. It’s going in my daydream memory bank. Permanently.

Oh, and this.