Travel Photographer of the Year

Marinka Masséus

Last year certainly went out with a bang! Today, I’m pleased to bring to you the 2018 Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) winners. The contest has been around for 16 years and has attracted some really incredible talent. It was started in 2003 by photographer Chris Coe and his partner, Karen Coe, a PR and marketing consultant. In the early aughts, there were precious few international photography competitions, so the couple decided to start their own. The small but well-respected contest has been growing steadily since its beginning. To date, the competition has seen entries from countless photographers hailing from more than 140 countries.

There are nine categories to explore, but it’s the Faces/People/Cultures photos that most attracted me. I hope you are as intrigued by the photos as I was!

You can follow the competition and see more of the entries on the TPOTY website.

Images property of TPOTY and the individual photographers.

Danny Yen Sin Wong
Robin Yong
Tariq Zaidi
Ben McRae
Tom Law
Stefano Pensotti
Robin Yong
Adriaan Devillé
Sue O’Connell

  1. bcparkison
    January 4, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Wouldn’t it be fun to visit some of thees in real life?

  2. Chandra Lynn
    January 4, 2019 at 9:11 am

    All the photos are amazing!

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 4, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    This post makes me want to grab my passport and my camera. Want to run away with me for a bit? I am going to click the provided link and lose the rest of my free time to wistful thinking and adding to my travel bucket list.

