Last year certainly went out with a bang! Today, I’m pleased to bring to you the 2018 Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) winners. The contest has been around for 16 years and has attracted some really incredible talent. It was started in 2003 by photographer Chris Coe and his partner, Karen Coe, a PR and marketing consultant. In the early aughts, there were precious few international photography competitions, so the couple decided to start their own. The small but well-respected contest has been growing steadily since its beginning. To date, the competition has seen entries from countless photographers hailing from more than 140 countries.
There are nine categories to explore, but it’s the Faces/People/Cultures photos that most attracted me. I hope you are as intrigued by the photos as I was!
You can follow the competition and see more of the entries on the TPOTY website.
Images property of TPOTY and the individual photographers.
