Etsomnia™ 208: Bluestockings’ Delight

“Custom baby book,” A.K.A. Baby’s First Dust Mites
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Since one of the things I want to spend more time doing in 2019 is reading actual hard-copy books, I thought our first Etsomnia™ of the year should be dedicated to gifts for readers, and all manner of book paraphernalia.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
$1,000 “Cool books for all you readers out there.” If you expect all that money, couldn’t you at least tidy up a bit?
Very cool idea for a costume, though I wouldn’t wear it around smokers. By JustIneDisguise
I thought this wasn’t a real book club because their books are the wrong way around, but then I saw the wine. Yep. It’s a book club.
I confess I thought this would be the one category that would be free of this garbage-covered pseudo-boho junk, but no. I was wrong.
I love the idea of these Art Deco bookends, but their poses are giving me a cramp.
Book-themed tights are a good idea in theory, but I’d avoid both yellow and Pooh. And those shoes.
It’s rare that I find a doll that I like, much less one I love! By UneekDollDesigns (who have a shop full of fantastic author dolls!)
I doubt these derpy antique lions would hold up books, but if they fell over and broke, would that be such a tragedy?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!