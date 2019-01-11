Her Majesty’s Miniatures

The Royal Collection Trust is a website you absolutely must check out. The Trust is the official keeper of all possessions entrusted to the English monarchy, from famed jewels to more humble gifts given to the Queen and to the royals that came before her. The collection is spread out over the Royal Family’s official residences, from Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and much of it is available for public viewing.

A few days ago, I was looking at tiaras on the internet (as I do), and I came across the Trust’s website. I thought I’d have a little look around, and down the rabbit hole I went. While the collection includes many, many wonders I plan on going back to at a later date, today’s thing, the thing I absolutely could not resist sharing first, are the Queen’s toothsome collection of miniatures. It turns out that like me, the royals are obsessed with all things wee! It’s not just love of Corgis we share. I had no idea my tastes were so posh… It was under Henry VIII that miniatures first came into vogue in Britain, and he was the first monarch to give miniaturists official positions at court.

I hope you enjoy the photos below from this famous collection, including the Queen Mary’s Dollhouse, perhaps the most celebrated miniature in the world.

You can see all of the Royal Collection Trust’s pieces on their website.