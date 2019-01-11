Her Majesty’s Miniatures

The Royal Collection Trust is a website you absolutely must check out. The Trust is the official keeper of all possessions entrusted to the English monarchy, from famed jewels to more humble gifts given to the Queen and to the royals that came before her. The collection is spread out over the Royal Family’s official residences, from Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, and much of it is available for public viewing.
A few days ago, I was looking at tiaras on the internet (as I do), and I came across the Trust’s website. I thought I’d have a little look around, and down the rabbit hole I went. While the collection includes many, many wonders I plan on going back to at a later date, today’s thing, the thing I absolutely could not resist sharing first, are the Queen’s toothsome collection of miniatures. It turns out that like me, the royals are obsessed with all things wee! It’s not just love of Corgis we share. I had no idea my tastes were so posh… It was under Henry VIII that miniatures first came into vogue in Britain, and he was the first monarch to give miniaturists official positions at court.
I hope you enjoy the photos below from this famous collection, including the Queen Mary’s Dollhouse, perhaps the most celebrated miniature in the world.
You can see all of the Royal Collection Trust’s pieces on their website.
January 11, 2019 at 7:52 am
The good thing about the photos is that I can see the detail that my old eyes struggled to discern when I visited Windsor Castle two years ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 11, 2019 at 9:59 am
That’s funny! It occurred to me when I was grabbing the pics that I will have to bring my readers when I next visit.
LikeLike
January 11, 2019 at 10:10 am
Oh now you’ve done it. Did you do this just for me knowing how much I would love this. I don’t know if I will ever see this in person but someday…someday I do hope to get to Chicago to see Colleen Moore’s Fairy Castle. It is every bit as grand I think. The artistry involved just to much to understand.
Years ago when in art school we studied design by the books European Rooms in Miniature by Mrs. James Ward Thorne and American Rooms in minature by the same. Guess that is where my love for small first came into me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 11, 2019 at 12:23 pm
I confess that I was pandering just a little. You, my other reader bestie, Laura, and I all share a profound love for all things tiny. I couldn’t help myself.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm
The royal family have so many incredible things, things that are beautifully crafted and historically important, but I always find the things I am most drawn to are the most personal, the things I can imagine people interacting with. It’s not about those sumptuous Faberge eggs for me so much as it is about those little shoes and that exquisite doll house. Thanks for showcasing the dolls house and miniatures partly because you knew I would love those the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 11, 2019 at 3:35 pm
We have that vice in common…
LikeLiked by 1 person