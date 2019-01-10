Etsomnia™ 209: Getting Ruffled

You’re going to have a hard time getting baby to sleep under this nuclear-winter-hued canopy.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Ruffles (no, not those) are one of those trends that always comes back, no matter how much some of us wish it would stay away. Sure, some people can carry them off, and some designers absolutely knock them out of the park, but for most of us, when it comes to ruffles, less is more. They can read ladylike, or they can be kind of badass. They can be too much or too little. But like them or not, here they come again. And here I go.
While this is a still from a Gypsy wedding TV show, this enterprising Etsy seller says she can replicate these dresses. That seems like a threat.
“Elegant” toilet set. This definitely turned the screaming in my head up a notch.
Can’t reach your ankles to shave? This seller has just what you need!
It pains me to admit this, but I would have worn this thing in the ’80s. (But at least I would have had the sense to avoid its ugly animal-print sister!)
Many ruffle-related crimes have been committed in the name of pageants.
The signs on the wall say “Wash those hands” and “Brush those teeth.” They forgot “Poke out those eyes.”
Here is a tear-stained ruffled bridal belt for the romantically disappointed. What? Oh. Sorry. TEA stained. (Don’t miss the matching skirt.)
Proof that ruffles don’t have to be fussy. By the always-amazing FloAtelier
Baby clown shoes? That’s what I thought, too. We were wrong. These are supposed to be “fashion” for adult women.
Q. What do you get when you combine tulle, rope, shells, and found beach objects?
A. Nothing good.
“Versatile” jacket. Perhaps, if they mean it goes equally poorly with everything.
The inexplicably-popular window covering style I now dub Bo Peep’s Bloomers.
From the upcoming TLC series “Say ‘No’ to the Jabot”
She looks like some garbage decided to follow her home. I blame the government shutdown.
Mouth-wateringly good. By HexHeartHollow over whose shoes I have drooled before.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
January 10, 2019 at 7:19 am
Lots of ruffles. I agree this is one fashion that can stay away.
January 10, 2019 at 10:31 am
They give me the willies.
January 10, 2019 at 8:20 am
Never been into ruffles but the black dress id beautiful although atad to low cut. Long time ago there was a ruffled top that I dearly wanted but never got. Oh well
January 10, 2019 at 10:31 am
It’s never too late…
