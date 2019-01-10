Etsomnia™ 209: Getting Ruffled

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Ruffles (no, not those) are one of those trends that always comes back, no matter how much some of us wish it would stay away. Sure, some people can carry them off, and some designers absolutely knock them out of the park, but for most of us, when it comes to ruffles, less is more. They can read ladylike, or they can be kind of badass. They can be too much or too little. But like them or not, here they come again. And here I go.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!