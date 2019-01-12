My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Meticulous Nature

4 Comments

Tiffany Miller Russell

Colorado wildlife artist and natural history illustrator creates mind-blowingly accurate paper sculptures of birds and animals. The artist starts with John James Audubon-worthy illustrations of her subjects, then builds layer upon layer of paper to give her works lifelike depth. Russell uses specialty papers she finds around the world to create her 3-dimensional creatures.

“I delight in the unique and unusual, and my goal when creating is to communicate with my viewer that excitement. I hope to pass along a little bit of wonder for the world around us.”

To deepen her understanding of animal musculature, Russell periodically volunteers in her local zoology/paleontology lab. Her extra attention to detail is abundantly evident in her meticulous sculptures. She reports that some of her more complex pieces can take her up to 300 hours to complete! No wonder her work is so full of depth and life.

You can see all of Russell’s miraculous work on her website, and on Facebook and Etsy

All images property of Tiffany Miller Russell.

Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

Meticulous Nature

Leave a comment

  2. Charles Cooke
    January 12, 2019 at 7:52 am

    I looked at them before I saw they were paper. WOW

    Like

    Reply
  3. loisajay
    January 12, 2019 at 8:44 am

    My goodness! I thought they were felt or some other kind of material. Paper?! Wow.

    Like

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    January 12, 2019 at 9:08 am

    Oh my…so she doesn’t color them herself but finds just the right color in paper ?good grief …these are wonderful.

    Like

    Reply

