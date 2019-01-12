Meticulous Nature

Tiffany Miller Russell

Colorado wildlife artist and natural history illustrator creates mind-blowingly accurate paper sculptures of birds and animals. The artist starts with John James Audubon-worthy illustrations of her subjects, then builds layer upon layer of paper to give her works lifelike depth. Russell uses specialty papers she finds around the world to create her 3-dimensional creatures.

“I delight in the unique and unusual, and my goal when creating is to communicate with my viewer that excitement. I hope to pass along a little bit of wonder for the world around us.”

To deepen her understanding of animal musculature, Russell periodically volunteers in her local zoology/paleontology lab. Her extra attention to detail is abundantly evident in her meticulous sculptures. She reports that some of her more complex pieces can take her up to 300 hours to complete! No wonder her work is so full of depth and life.

