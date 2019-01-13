In the Belly of the Whale

This is the magnificent whale house, designed by architect Michael Carmichael in 1978. Carmichael wanted to build a house in the style of Gaudi, his favorite architect, that would fit seamlessly-but-whimsically into its surroundings. The nutty house has no straight walls or right angles, and it’s full of appealing-if-impractical features like a kitchen counter which tapers off into attractive uselessness and inexplicable poles sprouting out of the beds.

Located in the Mission Canyon section of Santa Barbara, California, the house sleeps 9 guests in 3 bedrooms, with 3.5 bathrooms and intriguing porthole windows sprinkled throughout. There’s also a pool which doubles as an additional entrance to the quirky house.

Luckily for us, this wacky wonder can be rented for a holiday stay! You can see more photos of the house and get all the details on Paradise Retreats.