My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

In the Belly of the Whale

by 3 Comments

Paradise Retreats

This is the magnificent whale house, designed by architect Michael Carmichael in 1978. Carmichael wanted to build a house in the style of Gaudi, his favorite architect, that would fit seamlessly-but-whimsically into its surroundings. The nutty house has no straight walls or right angles, and it’s full of appealing-if-impractical features like a kitchen counter which tapers off into attractive uselessness and inexplicable poles sprouting out of the beds.

Located in the Mission Canyon section of Santa Barbara, California, the house sleeps 9 guests in 3 bedrooms, with 3.5 bathrooms and intriguing porthole windows sprinkled throughout. There’s also a pool which doubles as an additional entrance to the quirky house.

Luckily for us, this wacky wonder can be rented for a holiday stay! You can see more photos of the house and get all the details on Paradise Retreats.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “In the Belly of the Whale

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 13, 2019 at 8:46 am

    I do love this. Where is my check book? It is alot larger than the first photo would have you believe.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.