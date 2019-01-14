Take a Memo

Triad

I spend a lot – I mean A LOT – of time at work, so I’m always on the lookout for things that will make my office space comfortable and interesting. So when I spotted these Omoshiroi Blocks by the Japanese architectural model company Triad, I audibly whooped with delight! The blocks are comprised of sticky notes that reveal sculptures as you use them, and they’re sure to class up any desk, no matter how humble.

“OMOSHIROI BLOCK is born to be here. OMOSHIROI BLOCK is a piece of craftsmanship using pieces and pieces of high quality papers. It is perfect for memo and message card. A piece of art work will be appeared after finished using the whole paper block. “OMOSHIROI will be stand by you.” -About Omoshiroi Block

As much as I love the idea of gradually revealing the sculpture as I use the notes on the pad, I also know that I am way more likely to pull all the notes off so I can get down to the good stuff. You know, like this. But whether you’re an impatient excavator like me or have the emotional maturity and patience to reveal the design one agonizing note at a time, an Omoshiroi Block is sure to ‘be stand by you.’

You can check out all the different Omoshiroi Block varieties on Triad’s website. (But if you want one, you’ll have to be satisfied with pre-ordering. They’re entirely sold out!)

All images property of Triad Inc.