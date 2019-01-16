Symmetrical Worship

Peter Li

Looking like illustrations from science fiction novels, these panoramic images of churches by photographer Peter Li are seriously trippy. I do not typically suffer from vertigo, but looking at this photos made me feel a little dizzy. If you, like me, spend a fair amount of time on vacation staring up at ornate ceilings, then these photos are definitely for you.

The photographer is most interested in exploring the symmetry of each of his subject’s designs, so of course, the lighting is key. Li has to wait for the right time of day (and the right time of year) to make sure the structures are evenly lit before attempting his complex panoramas.

“Observing a three-dimensional space in its entirety gives us a view/perspective beyond what the eye can see. It breaks us from reality, plays with our perception of shape and form and creates a sense of another world. Through my photography, I hope to impart the otherworldly nature to the viewer, encouraging them to take a momentary step out of their reality.” -Peter Li

Li makes the beautiful, super-high-definition images available as large, wall-sized prints, which must be even trippier (and more impressive).

You can see more of Peter Li’s amazing photography and purchase prints on his website and Instagram.

All images property of Peter Li.