Etsomnia™ 210: Prop Masters

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
When I was a child, photo props were something you’d find at professional photography studios only. They were definitely not something people (read: parents) just had lying around. That is no longer the case. Thanks to digital photography and the internet, many people are taking their own children’s portraits. Etsy’s photo prop selection is completely out of control. I needed to apply every filter I could think of to narrow my search from 453K results to a slightly more manageable 100K. And while it’s true that babies can make most things cute, some of the items below really challenge that idea. Of course, even the good props and costumes can turn to garbage in the hands of harried, less-than-talented parents, but that’s a post for another day.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
OMG these crocheted beauty parlor props are fantastic! I’m especially in love with the curlers. By CrochetCreationsbyMa
Babies love scratchy stuff. Just ask ’em.
So we have to keep their fingernails short so they don’t scratch themselves, but rhinestones are okay?!?
January 17, 2019 at 7:24 am
It never crossed my mind that people would buy photo props to use at home with their kids – which is weird because I used to take so many photos of my kids that they gave me the nickname “mammarazzi”when they were wee and one said I was a cyclops because I always had the camera lens up at my face. It is probably best for their sakes that I never discovered this fact. I must admit that I find the senior citizen photo pretty adorable because it makes me laugh. I am not sure it is a portrait I would have wanted of my babies – its a bit too Benjamin Button, which I find creepy – but it makes me smile that someone else did it. The snowman is just adorable. My boys loathed being swaddled though so they’d have been gnashing and wailing in a photo like that.
LikeLike