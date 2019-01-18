The lucky astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) have loads of fantastic photo opportunities from their vantage point, but they have way too much to do up there to have time to enhance the videos and edit them creatively together. Happily, photographer/videographer Bruce W. Berry Jr. has that covered. Berry took the publicly-available ISS timelapse videos of Earth, then edited, color graded, denoised, and stabilized the footage. Once it was all a consistent quality, the editor masterfully pieced them together to give us a new and unique view of our precious planet.

The video is aptly called The World Below, and it’s an absolute feast for the eyes. What a remarkable, miraculous place is our Earth!

If you’re interested to learn the specifics of the clips’ locations, Berry has included them in the video notes. You can see more of Berry’s work on his website and on his Vimeo channel.

