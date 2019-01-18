My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The World Below

by 2 Comments

The lucky astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) have loads of fantastic photo opportunities from their vantage point, but they have way too much to do up there to have time to enhance the videos and edit them creatively together. Happily, photographer/videographer Bruce W. Berry Jr. has that covered. Berry took the publicly-available ISS timelapse videos of Earth, then edited, color graded, denoised, and stabilized the footage. Once it was all a consistent quality, the editor masterfully pieced them together to give us a new and unique view of our precious planet.

The video is aptly called The World Below, and it’s an absolute feast for the eyes. What a remarkable, miraculous place is our Earth!

If you’re interested to learn the specifics of the clips’ locations, Berry has included them in the video notes. You can see more of Berry’s work on his website and on his Vimeo channel

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The World Below

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 18, 2019 at 9:03 am

    I am always amazed at how close the earth looks from them when they look so far away when we see them go over head. ( did that make sinse)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.