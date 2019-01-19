My OBT

Women Artists of the West

B.R. Gates

Today, Beloved and some of our favorite people are participating in the Women’s March, so I thought a woman-centric post was in order. Women Artists of the West is a wonderful organization whose website I confess to have mined for artists before. WAOW is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting female artists. The organization is a terrific resource, not just for art lovers like me, but also for artists. They can get free advice on website design, self-promotion, digital photograph optimization, and many other tools they need to succeed as artists in the 21st Century. The organization also offers a number of scholarship programs to aspiring artists.

You can check out all of the Women Artists of the West’s resources (including a wonderful gallery of artists!) on their website and on Facebook and Instagram.

All images property of the individual artists.

Ilene Gienger-Stanfield
Beverly Endsley
Victoria Castillo
Kathy Ellem
Priya Ahlawat

  1. StellaKate Blue
    January 19, 2019 at 7:49 am

    They are all talented artists and you chose a great theme for today!

