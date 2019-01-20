The Road to Freedom

Sometimes, things are so beautiful, they don’t need discussion or explanation. This is one of those things.
MLK (made famous by U2)
Sleep
Sleep tonight
And may your dreams
Be realized
If the thundercloud
Passes rain
So let it rain
Rain down on him
So let it be
So let it be
Sleep
Sleep tonight
And may your dreams
Be realized
If the thundercloud
Passes rain
So let it rain
Let it rain
Rain on him
Songwriters: Adam Clayton / Dave Evans / Larry Mullen / Paul Hewson
MLK lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group
You can follow the Chicago Children’s Choir on their website.
January 20, 2019 at 7:05 am
Beautiful
January 20, 2019 at 11:04 am
It really is, Charles!
January 20, 2019 at 9:56 am
Beautifully done. They should ring it out all over Chicago maybe the city would calm down.
January 20, 2019 at 11:05 am
These are tough times. I wish everyone peace.
