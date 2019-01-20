The Road to Freedom

Sometimes, things are so beautiful, they don’t need discussion or explanation. This is one of those things.

MLK (made famous by U2)

Sleep

Sleep tonight

And may your dreams

Be realized

If the thundercloud

Passes rain

So let it rain

Rain down on him

So let it be

So let it be

Sleep

Sleep tonight

And may your dreams

Be realized

If the thundercloud

Passes rain

So let it rain

Let it rain

Rain on him

Songwriters: Adam Clayton / Dave Evans / Larry Mullen / Paul Hewson

MLK lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

You can follow the Chicago Children’s Choir on their website.