The Road to Freedom

Sometimes, things are so beautiful, they don’t need discussion or explanation. This is one of those things.

MLK (made famous by U2)

Sleep
Sleep tonight
And may your dreams
Be realized
If the thundercloud
Passes rain
So let it rain
Rain down on him
So let it be
So let it be

Sleep
Sleep tonight
And may your dreams
Be realized
If the thundercloud
Passes rain
So let it rain
Let it rain
Rain on him

Songwriters: Adam Clayton / Dave Evans / Larry Mullen / Paul Hewson

MLK lyrics © Universal Music Publishing Group

You can follow the Chicago Children’s Choir on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

  1. Charles Cooke
    January 20, 2019 at 7:05 am

    Beautiful

  2. bcparkison
    January 20, 2019 at 9:56 am

    Beautifully done. They should ring it out all over Chicago maybe the city would calm down.

