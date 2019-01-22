My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Cat Ladies

“Women and cats will do as they please, and men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea.” Robert A. Heinlein

BriAnne Wills

Photographer BriAnne Wills is a cat person, through and through. And with this photo project, she is a cat person on a mission.

“In this photo series I wanted to capture the sweet bond that exists between women and their feline friends. Also, I wanted to show that cat ladies are not crazy, but cute and stylish.”

Though it’s not mentioned in her mission statement, I noticed that all the cats Wills features are rescues, and there’s no missing their close relationships with the “girls” who love them. What a ringing endorsement for cat adoption!

As the project has progressed, Wills has begun sharing stories to go along with the cat & lady photos. As much as I enjoyed the photos, I think the stories are my favorite part of the whole thing.

You can see all the wonderful photos and stories on the Girls and Their Cats Tumblr and on Instagram.

All images property of BriAnne Wills.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Cat Ladies

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    January 22, 2019 at 8:24 am

    I love my furry girls, and my girls love me! This is purr-fect, Donna!

  2. bcparkison
    January 22, 2019 at 8:50 am

    I kinda wish some of my out side cats were good for inside. but no…all they are interested in is food time. Babe, the ‘bad’ dog probably wouldn’t like an inside cat anyway.

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 22, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    These are great photos. Although I do also love dogs, I am definitely a cat person. A couple of these photos made me think of my two.

