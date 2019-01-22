“Women and cats will do as they please, and men and dogs should relax and get used to the idea.” Robert A. Heinlein
Photographer BriAnne Wills is a cat person, through and through. And with this photo project, she is a cat person on a mission.
“In this photo series I wanted to capture the sweet bond that exists between women and their feline friends. Also, I wanted to show that cat ladies are not crazy, but cute and stylish.”
Though it’s not mentioned in her mission statement, I noticed that all the cats Wills features are rescues, and there’s no missing their close relationships with the “girls” who love them. What a ringing endorsement for cat adoption!
As the project has progressed, Wills has begun sharing stories to go along with the cat & lady photos. As much as I enjoyed the photos, I think the stories are my favorite part of the whole thing.
You can see all the wonderful photos and stories on the Girls and Their Cats Tumblr and on Instagram.
All images property of BriAnne Wills.
January 22, 2019 at 8:24 am
I love my furry girls, and my girls love me! This is purr-fect, Donna!
January 22, 2019 at 9:40 am
I’m so glad you enjoyed it!
January 22, 2019 at 8:50 am
I kinda wish some of my out side cats were good for inside. but no…all they are interested in is food time. Babe, the ‘bad’ dog probably wouldn’t like an inside cat anyway.
January 22, 2019 at 9:41 am
I consider myself something of an inside cat. Babe sounds like a hoot. Maybe you should get her a kitten.
January 22, 2019 at 11:41 am
She has astandoff with them out side byt has so far not hurt any.
January 22, 2019 at 1:58 pm
These are great photos. Although I do also love dogs, I am definitely a cat person. A couple of these photos made me think of my two.
