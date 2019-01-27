My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Heart of Glass

by 5 Comments

Elvira Bach

German-born post-modern painter and sculptor Elvira Bach has been exploring the subject of femininity since her art career began in the early 1970s. Though she is primarily known for her paintings, the artist began working with glass early in her career and has maintained her love for the medium throughout her life. Bach’s glass works and many of her paintings seem to depict similar-looking women, but it wasn’t until fairly recently that Bach revealed she considers most of them at least partly self portraits.

Both her paintings and her glass works exhibit an exuberant use of color and energy. Her female figures – both self portraits and other subjects – all seem to have a remarkable joy and confidence about them. Bach gives her women accessories and props intended to accentuate their femininity. Her career represents her lifelong attempt to capture a universal woman. I like to think there isn’t such a thing, but I can’t fault the results of Bach’s search.

You can see more of Elvira Bach’s wonderful work on the Berengo Studio website.

All images property of Elvira Bach/Berengo Studio.

bach
Elvira Bach

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Heart of Glass

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 27, 2019 at 9:37 am

    They do all look like the same woman. Not my style but you can tell she put her heart into the works.

    Like

    Reply
  2. dawnkinster
    January 27, 2019 at 11:50 am

    Fabulous! I love art glass.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. GP Cox
    January 27, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    That’s quite a lot of craftsmanship.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.