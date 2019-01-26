Head and Hand

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the amazing makeup illusionist Luca Luce. The 40-year-old artist has been working in design and makeup for Italian television for nearly two decades, but he only started using himself as a canvas for his optical illusion effects a few years ago. Though his work is so mind-bending, it seems like it could only be the result of photography post-production tricks, the illusions are accomplished using only makeup (and lots and lots of talent).
Luce’s deep understanding of perspective and light and shadow are clearly at the root of his photo-realistic makeup art. It makes me wonder if he has a background in fine art painting. If that’s all natural talent, it’s even more mind-blowing than I originally thought.
You can follow the remarkable Luca Luce on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest.
All images property of Luca Luce.
January 26, 2019 at 8:06 am
To early in the morning for some of this. What is amazing is doing it on himself. my,my,my,goodness.
January 26, 2019 at 12:08 pm
LOL. I know what you mean.
January 26, 2019 at 9:01 am
That is incredible!! So cool…It made me smile big this morning! Great find!
January 26, 2019 at 12:09 pm
So glad you liked it! I can’t imagine how cool/strange it would be to come upon him in full makeup if you weren’t expecting it.
January 26, 2019 at 9:57 am
Surreal!
January 26, 2019 at 12:09 pm
What an artist he is!
January 26, 2019 at 12:06 pm
I feel like it’s Magritte with a bit more realism thrown in…
January 26, 2019 at 12:10 pm
Yes! You’ve hit the nail on the bizarrely-shaped head!
January 26, 2019 at 1:24 pm
Wow! And creepy!
Alison
