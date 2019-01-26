Head and Hand

Today, I’m thrilled to bring you the amazing makeup illusionist Luca Luce. The 40-year-old artist has been working in design and makeup for Italian television for nearly two decades, but he only started using himself as a canvas for his optical illusion effects a few years ago. Though his work is so mind-bending, it seems like it could only be the result of photography post-production tricks, the illusions are accomplished using only makeup (and lots and lots of talent).

Luce’s deep understanding of perspective and light and shadow are clearly at the root of his photo-realistic makeup art. It makes me wonder if he has a background in fine art painting. If that’s all natural talent, it’s even more mind-blowing than I originally thought.

You can follow the remarkable Luca Luce on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest.

All images property of Luca Luce.