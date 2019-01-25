Kirby and Kendall

I think I’ve mentioned before that I was adopted. While it has occasionally been a source of inner conflict, mostly being adopted just gave me silly fantasy fodder, especially as a young girl. I spent many happy hours imagining I was the undiscovered daughter of someone fabulous, or maybe royalty, and I regularly daydreamed about discovering an unknown (not unborn. That’s very different) twin out there somewhere. Today’s thing reminded me of that.

This is Kirby. Kirby liked to imagine that he was Kendall Jenner’s secret twin brother. But not satisfied with fantasizing, he made it happen. Sort of. Kirby has been Photoshopping himself into photos he steals from Kendall’s social media accounts, and he’s an absolute pasteup master. I’ve been doing shenanigans like this for nearly 3 decades, but my skills don’t even begin to approach Kirby’s.

“The world is made up of all kinds of people. Some people are models. Some people are veterinarians. Some people yell at you in a mall parking lot for double parking your minivan…”



You can follow the hilarious Kirby Jenner (of course he calls himself Kirby Jenner) on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

All images property of Kirby Jenner, if that is his real name…