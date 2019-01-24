My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 211: Keep it Clean

by 2 Comments

Etsy, for all your used – sorry – vintage toilet brush needs.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Though I am embarrassed to confess it, I have to admit that my wonderful Beloved handles the lion’s share of cleaning in our household. (Yes, I know how lucky I am) However, that doesn’t stop me from having loads of opinions about cleaning products. Aren’t I cute?

Since I am super-sensitive to smells and chemicals and Beloved has sensitive skin, we often troll Etsy for all-natural, scent-free laundry and cleaning solutions. We do find them, but we also find a whole lot more…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I’m just a sucker for rainbows! Dryer balls by Redheadnblue

While clearly intended for wine, this clothing-optional bottle cosy can reportedly also be used as a “fun” addition to cleaning product bottles. I thought making cleaning fun was what wine was for?

Not sure what this was doing in the cleaning section. It’s a band to keep your pants off the floor in public bathrooms. “TOOZLOO, when only clean will do.”

By all accounts, this stuff is amazing, smells great, and the company’s ethics are admirable. By BeNaturalHarmNone

A proud new entry on my top 10 ugliest garments list!

No idea. All I know is these products seem to come in used water bottles.

These are the greatest hampers in the history of laundry, plus they come with their own theme song! By Uczarczyk

What, like anything? (Apologies to Laura)

“Everything you need to clean your bathroom” kit includes a jar of baking soda, a rag, a scrubbing brush, and a lemon. That’s right. A lemon.

Here’s something I never expected to find in the housewares department!

I love the idea of this outdoor paw bath! By PawBoss

In the category of junk no one needs, these are dish sponges attached to crocheted granny squares. Because Etsy.

Marvelous Megan’s Spider Spray with peppermint and lemon oils will leave your spiders shiny and manageable (and, presumably, out of the house). By MMarvelousMedicinals

These are dust masks, meant to protect you from dust and smells when cleaning. Fine, but that doesn’t explain the ears.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 211: Keep it Clean

Leave a comment

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.