Etsomnia™ 211: Keep it Clean

Etsy, for all your used – sorry – vintage toilet brush needs.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Though I am embarrassed to confess it, I have to admit that my wonderful Beloved handles the lion’s share of cleaning in our household. (Yes, I know how lucky I am) However, that doesn’t stop me from having loads of opinions about cleaning products. Aren’t I cute?
Since I am super-sensitive to smells and chemicals and Beloved has sensitive skin, we often troll Etsy for all-natural, scent-free laundry and cleaning solutions. We do find them, but we also find a whole lot more…
While clearly intended for wine, this clothing-optional bottle cosy can reportedly also be used as a “fun” addition to cleaning product bottles. I thought making cleaning fun was what wine was for?
Not sure what this was doing in the cleaning section. It’s a band to keep your pants off the floor in public bathrooms. “TOOZLOO, when only clean will do.”
By all accounts, this stuff is amazing, smells great, and the company’s ethics are admirable. By BeNaturalHarmNone
A proud new entry on my top 10 ugliest garments list!
These are the greatest hampers in the history of laundry, plus they come with their own theme song! By Uczarczyk
What, like anything? (Apologies to Laura)
“Everything you need to clean your bathroom” kit includes a jar of baking soda, a rag, a scrubbing brush, and a lemon. That’s right. A lemon.
Here’s something I never expected to find in the housewares department!
I love the idea of this outdoor paw bath! By PawBoss
In the category of junk no one needs, these are dish sponges attached to crocheted granny squares. Because Etsy.
Marvelous Megan’s Spider Spray with peppermint and lemon oils will leave your spiders shiny and manageable (and, presumably, out of the house). By MMarvelousMedicinals
These are dust masks, meant to protect you from dust and smells when cleaning. Fine, but that doesn’t explain the ears.
