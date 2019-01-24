Etsomnia™ 211: Keep it Clean

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Though I am embarrassed to confess it, I have to admit that my wonderful Beloved handles the lion’s share of cleaning in our household. (Yes, I know how lucky I am) However, that doesn’t stop me from having loads of opinions about cleaning products. Aren’t I cute?

Since I am super-sensitive to smells and chemicals and Beloved has sensitive skin, we often troll Etsy for all-natural, scent-free laundry and cleaning solutions. We do find them, but we also find a whole lot more…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!