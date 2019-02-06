My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Dirty/Awesome

Raubdruckerin

Raubdruckerin is an experimental printmaking project that goes to cities around the world, searching out vintage relief patterns like manhole covers and street signs, and turning them into wearable or usable art. I assumed they would make their rubbings on paper, then create a template to print onto their products. Nope. These lovelies actually bring a stack of tshirts or tote bags or even blankets TO THE SPOT WHERE THEY FIND THE PATTERN. Then these bendy, young-kneed artists crouch on the sidewalk or street, inking the pattern, then making their rubbings right onto the items they’re selling. Does it sound a bit unsanitary? Well, yes, but the ink they use is clean, right?

If you follow Raubdruckerin on Facebook, you could even be one of the lucky households to host them when they come to your city.

You can follow the project on their website, their YouTube channel, and Facebook.

All images property of Raubdruckerin.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Dirty/Awesome

Leave a comment

  2. Sophia Vailakis-DeVirgilio
    February 6, 2019 at 8:12 am

    These printings don’t fade with….. washing? Or is keeping them as unsanitary as possible part of the formula? That said, I love the concept.

  3. bcparkison
    February 6, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Truely art can come from anywhere. but who knew manhole covers were so artistic? I didn’t.

  4. janhaltn
    February 6, 2019 at 9:03 am

    They are beautiful — Hal

  5. Sharon Mann
    February 6, 2019 at 9:07 am

    OMG, these prints are awesome…there is so much in our world to create.

