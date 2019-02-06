Dirty/Awesome

Raubdruckerin

Raubdruckerin is an experimental printmaking project that goes to cities around the world, searching out vintage relief patterns like manhole covers and street signs, and turning them into wearable or usable art. I assumed they would make their rubbings on paper, then create a template to print onto their products. Nope. These lovelies actually bring a stack of tshirts or tote bags or even blankets TO THE SPOT WHERE THEY FIND THE PATTERN. Then these bendy, young-kneed artists crouch on the sidewalk or street, inking the pattern, then making their rubbings right onto the items they’re selling. Does it sound a bit unsanitary? Well, yes, but the ink they use is clean, right?

If you follow Raubdruckerin on Facebook, you could even be one of the lucky households to host them when they come to your city.

You can follow the project on their website, their YouTube channel, and Facebook.

All images property of Raubdruckerin.