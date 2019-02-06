Dirty/Awesome

Raubdruckerin is an experimental printmaking project that goes to cities around the world, searching out vintage relief patterns like manhole covers and street signs, and turning them into wearable or usable art. I assumed they would make their rubbings on paper, then create a template to print onto their products. Nope. These lovelies actually bring a stack of tshirts or tote bags or even blankets TO THE SPOT WHERE THEY FIND THE PATTERN. Then these bendy, young-kneed artists crouch on the sidewalk or street, inking the pattern, then making their rubbings right onto the items they’re selling. Does it sound a bit unsanitary? Well, yes, but the ink they use is clean, right?
If you follow Raubdruckerin on Facebook, you could even be one of the lucky households to host them when they come to your city.
You can follow the project on their website, their YouTube channel, and Facebook.
All images property of Raubdruckerin.
February 6, 2019 at 7:04 am
I like it.
February 6, 2019 at 9:34 am
It’s a really cool idea. I love souvenirs that no one else has.
February 6, 2019 at 8:12 am
These printings don’t fade with….. washing? Or is keeping them as unsanitary as possible part of the formula? That said, I love the concept.
February 6, 2019 at 9:34 am
They don’t mention washing, but I assume they’d have to be washable or they’d be utterly useless.
February 6, 2019 at 8:35 am
Truely art can come from anywhere. but who knew manhole covers were so artistic? I didn’t.
February 6, 2019 at 9:34 am
Makes me think when I go on vacation, I should be looking down, not just up.
February 6, 2019 at 9:03 am
They are beautiful — Hal
February 6, 2019 at 9:35 am
It’s amazing the places you can find hidden art!
February 6, 2019 at 9:07 am
OMG, these prints are awesome…there is so much in our world to create.
February 6, 2019 at 9:35 am
I’d love to know how they decided on their process. making a rubbing then turning it into a print would be pretty cool, but this is next level!
