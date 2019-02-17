Floating Lovelies

Krista Decor

The Russian fiber artist known as Krista Decor has a magical touch with embroidery. As difficult as it is to get embroidery art right on a stable base like linen or canvas, I can’t even imagine how difficult it is to manage on something as temperamental as tulle. Tulle, in case you didn’t know, is the fine, nearly-weightless, see-through netting used for ballerina’s tutus, bridal veils, and other intensely fragile items. How anyone could embroider on a single layer of the stuff is absolutely blowing my mind. And the skill of the embroidery would be magnificent on any textile.

I do understand why Krista Decor chooses the ethereal stuff for her work, though. The background is so delicate, it basically disappears, leaving her masterful embroidered figures seeming to float in mid-air. Wonderful!

You can see all of Krista Decor’s thrilling embroidery on Instagram and YouTube.

All images property of Krista Decor.