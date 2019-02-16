Dirty Girl

Iris Scott

I can remember encountering oil paints for the first time as a child and thinking that I really just wanted to get my fingers in there. It all seemed so silky and delicious, I was sorely tempted. My always-put-together mother (who was not a fan of messes) explained that getting that paint out from under my nails was going to be nearly impossible, so I reluctantly refrained. Today’s lucky artist, however, was raised by hippies near Seattle, Washington, so she felt freer to explore the world with all her senses. I cannot tell you how envious that makes me. (Also, she uses gloves, so clearly she’s still able to go out in polite society, as my mother would have put it.)

Iris Scott grew up in an artsy household where she first taught herself art, then went to study it more formally in Taiwan. The story of how she got started with fingerpainting is fun and entirely believable.

“A lucky opportunity arose one hot and humid day in Southern Taiwan in a moment of laziness. On Iris’ easel, an oil painting of yellow flowers was just a few strokes away from finished, but all the brushes were dirty and needed cleaning before proceeding. Too eager to complete the painting in that moment, Iris simply took a few swipes at the canvas with oils squeezed right upon her fingertips. The thick paint went right on, texture was suddenly easier to control. Iris was thrilled to discover what she believed could be mastered, oil finger painting. The next day she hunted down surgical gloves…” About Iris Scott

The artist says she sometimes gets funny looks when she tells people that she’s a professional finger painter, but that doesn’t slow her down. On the contrary, her large-format paintings hang in some of the most prestigious private collections in the world. But she hasn’t let that success go to her head. Scott believes that art should be affordable by and accessible to all, so her wallet-friendly prints can also be purchased online.



All images property of Iris Scott.