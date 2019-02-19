Goin’ to the Chapel

In the tiny English village of Forest-in-Teesdale, an old, abandoned chapel has been lovingly brought back to life as a gorgeous residence. Rehabilitated by the award-winning architects at Evolution Design, the building retains its charming, traditional exterior, while sporting gorgeous, modern designs on the interior.
The house has three bedrooms (with a bonus junior bedroom), each with its own bath. The house also features a charming kitchen, and a large dining/living area.
“Set in the very best walking area of the beautiful North Pennines, just a short walk from the famous High Force Waterfall, this stunning chapel conversion with its historic building fabric and modern interior design is a real Teesdale jewel. The original windows of the nineteenth century building have been reopened, framing dramatic views of the dales to create a spacious and luxurious self-catering holiday cottage for seven guests.
For a mere $232 per night, you can book a stay at this beautiful historical building on AirBNB.
All images property of Evolution Design.
February 19, 2019 at 7:14 am
This is an interesting remodel. A friend of mine is currently remodeling a church, I think she is working on a former jailhouse as well.
February 19, 2019 at 9:20 am
A former jailhouse sounds interesting! If you think of it, when it’s done, would you point me towards any pics online? Thanks!
February 19, 2019 at 8:55 am
In Memphis TN there is a large Sears building. It had been empty for over 15 years. When I left they were converting it into appartments for low income people. I hope this happens to all old building and they don’t get knocked down. hal
February 19, 2019 at 9:21 am
That’s a great use for them!
February 19, 2019 at 9:10 am
This is really nice. I love old buildings,but this is too close to the road, and they did a number on this one.
February 19, 2019 at 9:22 am
Interesting. That would have never occurred to me. As a New Yorker, anything that isn’t actually IN the road seems fine to me.
February 19, 2019 at 9:47 am
Well…as a country gir lI see things different. Even my now departed son said, when he first visited the house I call home, It’s too close to the road”. I agree but at the time this is where the house took up space.
