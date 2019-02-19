My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Goin’ to the Chapel

by 7 Comments

Evolution Design

In the tiny English village of Forest-in-Teesdale, an old, abandoned chapel has been lovingly brought back to life as a gorgeous residence. Rehabilitated by the award-winning architects at Evolution Design, the building retains its charming, traditional exterior, while sporting gorgeous, modern designs on the interior.

The house has three bedrooms (with a bonus junior bedroom), each with its own bath. The house also features a charming kitchen, and a large dining/living area.

“Set in the very best walking area of the beautiful North Pennines, just a short walk from the famous High Force Waterfall, this stunning chapel conversion with its historic building fabric and modern interior design is a real Teesdale jewel. The original windows of the nineteenth century building have been reopened, framing dramatic views of the dales to create a spacious and luxurious self-catering holiday cottage for seven guests.

For a mere $232 per night, you can book a stay at this beautiful historical building on AirBNB.

All images property of Evolution Design.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Goin’ to the Chapel

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    February 19, 2019 at 7:14 am

    This is an interesting remodel. A friend of mine is currently remodeling a church, I think she is working on a former jailhouse as well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    February 19, 2019 at 8:55 am

    In Memphis TN there is a large Sears building. It had been empty for over 15 years. When I left they were converting it into appartments for low income people. I hope this happens to all old building and they don’t get knocked down. hal

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    February 19, 2019 at 9:10 am

    This is really nice. I love old buildings,but this is too close to the road, and they did a number on this one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.