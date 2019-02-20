The Fancy Hamster

Gotte

Today, we’re exploring the world of muskrat hamster love with the darling watercolor paintings by Japanese artist Gotte. The young artist’s muse is his pet, Sukeroku, and his art imagines what the little creature does with her day. It’s not uncommon in Japanese art and pop culture to anthropomorphize pets, so this art doesn’t come as a big surprise. What did surprise me, though is how charming I found Gotte’s illustrations. He really is very talented!

I think Sukeroku and Gotte deserve their own children’s book. I’d certainly buy it for the grandsons!

