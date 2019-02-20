My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Today, we’re exploring the world of muskrat hamster love with the darling watercolor paintings by Japanese artist Gotte. The young artist’s muse is his pet, Sukeroku, and his art imagines what the little creature does with her day. It’s not uncommon in Japanese art and pop culture to anthropomorphize pets, so this art doesn’t come as a big surprise. What did surprise me, though is how charming I found Gotte’s illustrations. He really is very talented!

I think Sukeroku and Gotte deserve their own children’s book. I’d certainly buy it for the grandsons!

You can follow the adventures of Sukeroku on Gotte’s website, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

All images property of Gotte.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “The Fancy Hamster

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    February 20, 2019 at 8:07 am

    These are precious. I wonder what my cats would think, though….

    Like

    Reply

