Etsomnia™ 215: Back to the Future

Gorgeous, but if this is the future of fashion, I’ll need to spend a LOT more time in the gym! By EtereShop
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I give Etsy makers a hard time, but I have to hand it to them. Their ranks include some of the most creative, talented, artistic people I’ve ever encountered. This week, I decided to take a look at futuristic clothing and accessories, and few of my searches have turned up more eye-popping, one-of-a-kind surprises – both good and, well, other – than this one did.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
February 21, 2019 at 8:41 am
Do I see a new outfit for Spider Woman? Hmmm
February 21, 2019 at 10:20 am
Maybe, but she’s going to be hard to look at in direct sunlight!
February 21, 2019 at 9:07 am
Wild fashions!
February 21, 2019 at 10:20 am
To say the least!
February 21, 2019 at 1:39 pm
So many strong pieces in this collection. I am actually really impressed. I mean, I would not wear any of it personally because a) I am shaped like Jabba the Hutt and b) I don’t especially like to draw attention to myself, but I can very much appreciate the artistry, creativity, and talent involved. I love the steampunk bowtie and the LED dress from the links in your intro. The worst item in this edition of Etsomnia has to be the demonic merkin.
February 21, 2019 at 1:39 pm
That’s the second time today that I have used the word merkin. I am winning at life.
February 21, 2019 at 2:43 pm
Dying.
February 21, 2019 at 2:43 pm
Demonic merkin is my new favorite band name. Thank you!
February 21, 2019 at 3:14 pm
Well, the band has a starting point for the costumes. I am imagining something akin to a home-crafted Kiss.
February 21, 2019 at 5:04 pm
I LOVE THIS IDEA
February 21, 2019 at 5:35 pm
Thank you for next week’s Etsomnia idea!
February 21, 2019 at 7:32 pm
I can’t wait to see what idea I’ve somehow sparked.
February 21, 2019 at 2:41 pm
Hilarious, as usual 😀
Honestly, I thought you were linking us to Home Depot’s lawn care section for that fuzzy green thing that thinks it’s a dress. 😉
February 21, 2019 at 2:43 pm
That would have worked, too!
February 21, 2019 at 7:20 pm
Ok, well we know where my priorities are… what happens when spider lady gets hungry… she just stays hangry?
