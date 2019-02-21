My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 215: Back to the Future

by 15 Comments

Gorgeous, but if this is the future of fashion, I’ll need to spend a LOT more time in the gym! By EtereShop

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I give Etsy makers a hard time, but I have to hand it to them. Their ranks include some of the most creative, talented, artistic people I’ve ever encountered. This week, I decided to take a look at futuristic clothing and accessories, and few of my searches have turned up more eye-popping, one-of-a-kind surprises – both good and, well, other – than this one did.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I wonder if the drapes match the curtains…

This adorable crop top is actually from the 1960s. Adorable! Sold by CaliVintageUSA

Apparently, the future will involve loads of crafts. Time to buy stock in Michael’s.

That’s not the shape of my heart, or, for that matter, my ass.

What a gorgeous piece. Such perfect balance! By PiscesAndFishes

I know just the product to fix this situation!

This could come in really handy when you have your arms full then your wife asks you to pick up the dry cleaning.

I am obsessed with all of this. Fantastic! By SnoozeAtTwelve

Hashtags. You’re doing it wrong.

This just looks to me like careless Photoshopping.

Absolutely stunning 3D-printed cufflinks. By Cffs

In the future, there will be no soap.

Festival clothing? Hell, if I had her figure, I’d wear this thing everywhere! By AntaraClothing

I wonder what part of you this is supposed to keep warm…

Interesting, but what do you think happens if she sneezes?

 

  1. bcparkison
    February 21, 2019 at 8:41 am

    Do I see a new outfit for Spider Woman? Hmmm

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 21, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    So many strong pieces in this collection. I am actually really impressed. I mean, I would not wear any of it personally because a) I am shaped like Jabba the Hutt and b) I don’t especially like to draw attention to myself, but I can very much appreciate the artistry, creativity, and talent involved. I love the steampunk bowtie and the LED dress from the links in your intro. The worst item in this edition of Etsomnia has to be the demonic merkin.

  4. LVital7019
    February 21, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Hilarious, as usual 😀

    Honestly, I thought you were linking us to Home Depot’s lawn care section for that fuzzy green thing that thinks it’s a dress. 😉

  5. Sophia Vailakis-DeVirgilio
    February 21, 2019 at 7:20 pm

    Ok, well we know where my priorities are… what happens when spider lady gets hungry… she just stays hangry?

