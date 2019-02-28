My OBT

Etsomnia™ 216: Like a Rock Star

From the Composted Dreams tour by the Department of Sanitation garage band The Garbologists.

Last week, my friend Laura made a comment that some of the clothes in my Back to the Future Etsomnia™ post were like Kiss costumes made by home crafters. The idea blew my mind, and sent me scrambling for the Etsy search bar. My results were, well, see for yourself.

For those about to rock, we salute you!

By day, they’re Pittsburgh bankers. By night, they’re Larry and the Lendersons!

Very Cyndi Lauper! By Thegeekgarden

Is anyone else reminded of these guys?

It’s a little-known fact that the ’80s sensation Bananarama got their start as the Christian rock group Hosannarama

While not great for sitting, this skirt would be great on stage! By CircusCatVintage

Excuse me, sir. Your Ziggy Stardust is showing.

Cover for the album “Athlete’s Foot” by the yodel-metal band Damp Bathing Suit.

This looks like it would have been perfectly at home on Moschino’s runway from yesterday’s post! By ElectricCatfishShop

While the band Fancy Chickens saves lots of money on costume fabric, their feather budget is through the roof.

From the music video by the band Full Metal Diaper.

The only artist I know who’s brave enough for double leopard is this guy.

Yes, Disappointed Demon failed as a punk musician, but his kids’ birthday party entertainer career is really taking off!

Coming soon to a slightly grubby coffee shop near you: Psychedelic Brownies

From the cover band Elton John’s Split Personality

From The Gingerbros‘ holiday hit “Bite Me”

Lead singer for Tits McGee and the Bronys of Doom

 

  1. Violet
    February 28, 2019 at 7:23 am

    These fashions are fun, but I clicked on your Double Leopard caption and discovered a man named Richard Cheese…listening to him interpret Nine Inch Nails at 5:30 in the morning had me dying. I don’t know how you find all this stuff Donna, but your sense of humor is becoming legendary in my house!

  2. Sharon Mann
    February 28, 2019 at 8:45 am

    good laugh this morning Donna, I like the Ziggy Stardust undies!

  3. bcparkison
    February 28, 2019 at 9:09 am

    You must spend hours looking all of this up. I kinda like the feather thing and the muppets ( they started in Mississippi)

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 28, 2019 at 2:36 pm

    “Tits McGee and the Bronys of Doom” made me laugh so suddenly that I did a weird gasp-chuckle thing. How amazing is it that anything our brains can conjure up with their random thought generators can be found on Etsy? This week’s results are utterly bonkers. Teenage me would have totally worn those piratical star tights and possibly the muppet neckpiece thing. I actually think my 11 year old would love those Ziggy undies.

  5. Diane
    February 28, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Yikes, yikes, and yikes again. Except fo that first jacket, which was swell!

