Etsomnia™ 216: Like a Rock Star

Last week, my friend
Laura made a comment that some of the clothes in my Back to the Future Etsomnia™ post were like made by Kiss costumes . The idea blew my mind, and sent me scrambling for the Etsy search bar. My results were, well, see for yourself. home crafters
For those about to rock, we salute you!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
By day, they’re Pittsburgh bankers. By night, they’re
Larry and the Lendersons!
It’s a little-known fact that the ’80s sensation
Bananarama got their start as the Christian rock group Hosannarama
While not great for sitting, this skirt would be great on stage! By
CircusCatVintage
Excuse me, sir. Your Ziggy Stardust is showing.
Cover for the album “Athlete’s Foot” by the yodel-metal band
Damp Bathing Suit.
While the band
Fancy Chickens saves lots of money on costume fabric, their feather budget is through the roof.
From the music video by the band
Full Metal Diaper.
The only artist I know who’s brave enough for double leopard is
. this guy
Yes,
Disappointed Demon failed as a punk musician, but his kids’ birthday party entertainer career is really taking off!
Coming soon to a slightly grubby coffee shop near you:
Psychedelic Brownies
From the cover band
Elton John’s Split Personality
From
The Gingerbros‘ holiday hit “Bite Me”
Lead singer for
Tits McGee and the Bronys of Doom
February 28, 2019 at 7:23 am
These fashions are fun, but I clicked on your Double Leopard caption and discovered a man named Richard Cheese…listening to him interpret Nine Inch Nails at 5:30 in the morning had me dying. I don’t know how you find all this stuff Donna, but your sense of humor is becoming legendary in my house!
February 28, 2019 at 8:04 am
Thank you! I love Richard Cheese. We discovered him about 10 years ago, and absolutely died. So funny! I’d love to see him live. I’ll bet the fans are a hoot!
February 28, 2019 at 8:45 am
good laugh this morning Donna, I like the Ziggy Stardust undies!
February 28, 2019 at 9:05 am
Thank you!
February 28, 2019 at 9:09 am
You must spend hours looking all of this up. I kinda like the feather thing and the muppets ( they started in Mississippi)
February 28, 2019 at 9:50 am
I didn’t know that about the Muppets! I always loved them. It was a weekly family event. No matter what else was going on, we’d all gather in front of the TV when the Muppet Show was on. They always made my mother laugh.
February 28, 2019 at 10:08 am
You know I could be wrong. Are the muppets and Kermet and Miss Piggy the same. They were created in the Delta of my state.
February 28, 2019 at 10:25 am
They are!
February 28, 2019 at 10:36 am
Good. I’m not completly mad.
February 28, 2019 at 11:06 am
LOL
February 28, 2019 at 2:36 pm
“Tits McGee and the Bronys of Doom” made me laugh so suddenly that I did a weird gasp-chuckle thing. How amazing is it that anything our brains can conjure up with their random thought generators can be found on Etsy? This week’s results are utterly bonkers. Teenage me would have totally worn those piratical star tights and possibly the muppet neckpiece thing. I actually think my 11 year old would love those Ziggy undies.
February 28, 2019 at 5:50 pm
The Ziggy undies are legit, but I couldn’t resist the joke. Glad Tits McGee and her merry band got you. And I’m glad you enjoyed the post you inspired last week!
February 28, 2019 at 6:18 pm
Well I would say that I don’t think an adult should ever wear David Bowie on their crotch but I would maybe permit my 11 year old to do so – if I told him about this Etsy listing which is not going to happen.
February 28, 2019 at 9:22 pm
Smart mama.
February 28, 2019 at 9:39 pm
Yikes, yikes, and yikes again. Except fo that first jacket, which was swell!
February 28, 2019 at 11:03 pm
There were oodles of yikes this week. Next week is looking pretty terrifying, too!
