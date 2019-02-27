Jubilant Excess

With the exception of Etsomnia, I don’t often blog about fashion. I know it doesn’t really speak to many of my readers, so I try to stick to more universal topics like art and architecture and music and humor. But every so often, I see something so outrageous, I simply must share!
When the Fall Winter 2019 Moschino fashion show popped up on my phone, it sent me scrambling for a larger screen so I didn’t miss a thing. High fashion is often about excess, and not typically in the best ways. But in this case, the excess seems more fun and funny than uncomfortable. Moschino’s tongue-in-cheek collection captures all the wild joy we had dressing in the eighties, while retaining a distinctly modern vibe. And the campy retro game show theme belies the fact that most of the clothing is beautiful and actually really wearable. The show features over-the-top sets, Lady Bunny-sized wigs, and enough bling even for me!
I can’t remember ever enjoying a runway show more than this one. After watching it through the first time, I went back and gave it a second look so I could laugh at the poor models trying to interact with the set. Some of those girls never watched a vintage game show!
You can check out Moschino on their website, and you can enjoy all their nutty runway shows in their YouTube channel.
Postscript: The lovely Violet pointed out that the purses are so ridiculously fun, they deserve their own viewing!
February 27, 2019 at 8:41 am
The girls on the runway always look like ..”.Just give me my check so I can get out of here”. Some…some of these were more something people would really wear than other shows.
February 27, 2019 at 12:16 pm
I was really entertained by the difference in the girls’ faces from when they were walking to when they were interacting with the set. The girls on the runway were entirely unsmiling, which made me think it was a direction they had been given. They actually seemed like they were being more themselves on the set. And I was so pleased with how many wearable items there were!
February 27, 2019 at 9:51 am
As a child of the 80’s I found this delightful! He did a great job with the clothes, making the 80’s theme both fun and beautiful (a hard thing to do, I imagine). I especially loved the bouffant hair…while it was an exaggeration of what we wore in the 80’s, there was indeed a lot of love for big hair back then (though it would have been even better if they went with the perm). IMHO the game show theme was hysterically funny and those girls were hamming it up.
But I always get a bit of whiplash when I hear someone refer to the 80’s as “vintage”….say it ain’t so Donna! I mean it was only….uh, 35 years ago. That’s not vintage, that’s just “slightly older.” Right? 😉
February 27, 2019 at 12:25 pm
You’re right. The word vintage is tough. I generally prefer the word retro, which, to me at least, is a lot less close to antique. Someone recently said to me that 1970 is nearly 50 years ago, and I was about to correct them when I did the math. I needed to sit down. Believe me, I get it.
February 27, 2019 at 9:59 am
OMG, I watched it again and saw a TV dinner purse…HA! It’s at 5:49.
February 27, 2019 at 12:25 pm
Dying. How did I miss that? The purses are actually really witty. There’s also a giant toothpaste one.
February 27, 2019 at 12:37 pm
I just spotted one that’s shaped like a giant can of AquaNet!
February 27, 2019 at 2:58 pm
Hilarious! This is a very witty collection. I still judder when I think of 1980s style but it is fun to see what elements the designer has focused on and exaggerated. I never thought that 80s fashion could get even more excessive than it was at the time. You are right about the purses too – and those make it clear that the collection has a sense of humour driving it.
February 27, 2019 at 3:21 pm
It’s just so much fun! I’m not typically a fiend for labels, but I might need one of those purses for Fire Island.
February 27, 2019 at 3:20 pm
Fabulous! And some I would definitely wear : D
