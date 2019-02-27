Jubilant Excess

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 21: Atmosphere at the Moschino show at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2019/20 on February 20, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Estrop/Getty Images)

With the exception of Etsomnia, I don’t often blog about fashion. I know it doesn’t really speak to many of my readers, so I try to stick to more universal topics like art and architecture and music and humor. But every so often, I see something so outrageous, I simply must share!

When the Fall Winter 2019 Moschino fashion show popped up on my phone, it sent me scrambling for a larger screen so I didn’t miss a thing. High fashion is often about excess, and not typically in the best ways. But in this case, the excess seems more fun and funny than uncomfortable. Moschino’s tongue-in-cheek collection captures all the wild joy we had dressing in the eighties, while retaining a distinctly modern vibe. And the campy retro game show theme belies the fact that most of the clothing is beautiful and actually really wearable. The show features over-the-top sets, Lady Bunny-sized wigs, and enough bling even for me!

I can’t remember ever enjoying a runway show more than this one. After watching it through the first time, I went back and gave it a second look so I could laugh at the poor models trying to interact with the set. Some of those girls never watched a vintage game show!

You can check out Moschino on their website, and you can enjoy all their nutty runway shows in their YouTube channel.

Postscript: The lovely Violet pointed out that the purses are so ridiculously fun, they deserve their own viewing!