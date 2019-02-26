My OBT

I Forgot My Anniversary!

by 16 Comments

It is 11:27 PM, and I just realized today marks 5 years of My One Beautiful Thing*! Nuts! I would have liked to do something special. Oh well.

5 years without missing a day. That’s something to be proud of!

Yay, me! Yay, you! Yay, us!

*And 7 years since I quit smoking!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

16 thoughts on “I Forgot My Anniversary!

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    February 27, 2019 at 1:54 am

    Happy anniversary! Well done, that’s impressive (and giving up smoking).

  2. wonderwall360blog
    February 27, 2019 at 2:03 am

    Wow every day for 5 years, given research that goes into your posts is impressive. The image reminds me of seeing band Five on Friday android g that with my fingers for one of their songs.

    Given the amount of images you share, have you had to go self hosted to store it all? I have filled up my storage with photos and not decided how to handheld it.

  3. Michele
    February 27, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Yay you for sure! Congratulations Donna! And many more….please.

  5. Violet
    February 27, 2019 at 9:24 am

    It’s been a beautiful journey with you!

  6. bcparkison
    February 27, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Congrats to you. I know I surely do enjoy seeing what you come up with.Carry on.

  7. Ellie
    February 27, 2019 at 1:18 pm

    Congratulations! OBT is often the highlight of my day!

  8. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 27, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Congratulations! I too have been blogging for five years now (my anniversary was in October) but I do not blog every day. To have blogged every day about something you have had to research and curate as well as write and present is very impressive and I absolutely thank you for your efforts in that regard as your posts make me smile or have some kind of emotional response every time.

