I Forgot My Anniversary!

It is 11:27 PM, and I just realized today marks 5 years of My One Beautiful Thing*! Nuts! I would have liked to do something special. Oh well.
5 years without missing a day. That’s something to be proud of!
Yay, me! Yay, you! Yay, us!
*And 7 years since I quit smoking!
February 27, 2019 at 1:54 am
Happy anniversary! Well done, that’s impressive (and giving up smoking).
February 27, 2019 at 11:56 am
Thank you! I’m a little impressed with myself, too! LOL
February 27, 2019 at 2:03 am
Wow every day for 5 years, given research that goes into your posts is impressive. The image reminds me of seeing band Five on Friday android g that with my fingers for one of their songs.
Given the amount of images you share, have you had to go self hosted to store it all? I have filled up my storage with photos and not decided how to handheld it.
February 27, 2019 at 11:57 am
I switched to a pro account on my 2nd anniversary. I haven’t run out of space yet!
February 27, 2019 at 11:57 am
Sorry, and thank you!
February 27, 2019 at 8:18 am
Yay you for sure! Congratulations Donna! And many more….please.
February 27, 2019 at 11:57 am
Thanks! Don’t worry. There’s no end in sight…
February 27, 2019 at 8:57 am
Congrats, Donna!!!
February 27, 2019 at 12:16 pm
Thanks very much!
February 27, 2019 at 9:24 am
It’s been a beautiful journey with you!
February 27, 2019 at 12:17 pm
You’re sweet. I’m enjoying it, too!
February 27, 2019 at 9:40 am
Congrats to you. I know I surely do enjoy seeing what you come up with.Carry on.
February 27, 2019 at 12:17 pm
Thank you, dear Beverly. One of the reasons I’m so grateful for the blog is that it brought me friends like you! XO
February 27, 2019 at 1:18 pm
Congratulations! OBT is often the highlight of my day!
February 27, 2019 at 1:24 pm
That’s lovely to hear. Thank you!
February 27, 2019 at 3:01 pm
Congratulations! I too have been blogging for five years now (my anniversary was in October) but I do not blog every day. To have blogged every day about something you have had to research and curate as well as write and present is very impressive and I absolutely thank you for your efforts in that regard as your posts make me smile or have some kind of emotional response every time.
