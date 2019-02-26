My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Brain Farts

It happens to me all the time that a word I use regularly disappears from my brain just when I need it. I find these disappearances maddening. They inevitably turn up later, but stubbornly refuse to be found when I need them. Today’s very funny thing is a Twitter thread about just that thing.

The thread was started by Paul Coxon, a University of Cambridge physicist, and it proves that these lapses of language can happen to even the best and brightest of us. Coxon shared with his Twitter followers that while talking with his colleagues, he forgot the word for photon, and instead called it a “shiny crumb.” He was a very good sport about it!

Let the hilarity ensue!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Brain Farts

  1. footloosedon
    February 26, 2019 at 7:12 am

    Hilarious, another gem. Thank you Donna for your commitment to sharing beauty in its many different forms.

