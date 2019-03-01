Joyful Noise

100 Voices of Gospel

The choir known as The 100 Voices of Gospel have been worldwide legends among gospel choirs for many years, but it wasn’t until they turned up in 2016 (and got the golden buzzer!) on Britain’s Got Talent that their stars really began to rise.

The choir is spending 2019 and 2020 on a “world” tour (which never seems to leave Europe), so check their website for dates near you. The group even offers a gospel singing school in Paris. Sign me up!

This is truly one of the happiest, most joy-filled things I’ve ever had the privilege to share with you. So turn up the volume, get up out of your seat, and dance, sing, and dance along!

You can (and should) follow The 100 Voices of Gospel on their website, their YouTube channel, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.