My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Joyful Noise

by 12 Comments

100 Voices of Gospel

The choir known as The 100 Voices of Gospel have been worldwide legends among gospel choirs for many years, but it wasn’t until they turned up in 2016 (and got the golden buzzer!) on Britain’s Got Talent that their stars really began to rise.

The choir is spending 2019 and 2020 on a “world” tour (which never seems to leave Europe), so check their website for dates near you. The group even offers a gospel singing school in Paris. Sign me up!

This is truly one of the happiest, most joy-filled things I’ve ever had the privilege to share with you. So turn up the volume, get up out of your seat, and dance, sing, and dance along!

You can (and should) follow The 100 Voices of Gospel on their website, their YouTube channel, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

12 thoughts on “Joyful Noise

  1. janhaltn
    March 1, 2019 at 7:17 am

    This old man had tears of joy watching this. — Hal

  3. Daniela
    March 1, 2019 at 7:59 am

    Such a unique energy here. Goosebumps all over…

  4. huntingforvintage
    March 1, 2019 at 10:54 am

    Love ’em!! Brought back fond memories when I was in Gospel choir for a few years during college.

