Joyful Noise

The choir known as The 100 Voices of Gospel have been worldwide legends among gospel choirs for many years, but it wasn’t until they turned up in 2016 (and got the golden buzzer!) on Britain’s Got Talent that their stars really began to rise.
The choir is spending 2019 and 2020 on a “world” tour (which never seems to leave Europe), so check their website for dates near you. The group even offers a gospel singing school in Paris. Sign me up!
This is truly one of the happiest, most joy-filled things I’ve ever had the privilege to share with you. So turn up the volume, get up out of your seat, and dance, sing, and dance along!
You can (and should) follow The 100 Voices of Gospel on their website, their YouTube channel, and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
March 1, 2019 at 7:17 am
This old man had tears of joy watching this. — Hal
March 1, 2019 at 9:46 am
I got them watching it again! I’m so glad!
March 1, 2019 at 7:57 am
Amen! Let it shine.
March 1, 2019 at 9:47 am
Sometimes, Beverly, my posts are meant for you. This is one of those.
March 1, 2019 at 7:59 am
Such a unique energy here. Goosebumps all over…
March 1, 2019 at 9:47 am
I get chills every time I listen. Then I cry, Then I bounce around for a while. Powerful stuff!
March 1, 2019 at 9:49 am
It truly is. The voices, the dance that seems to come so naturally. I think we all have it. It is too often just so hidden.
March 1, 2019 at 10:10 am
That’s a lovely thought!
March 1, 2019 at 10:54 am
Love ’em!! Brought back fond memories when I was in Gospel choir for a few years during college.
March 1, 2019 at 11:15 am
I’ve always wanted to find a good one to join. They’re a bit scarce by us.
March 1, 2019 at 12:25 pm
Reblogged this on GettingrealwithPTSD and commented:
Wow!
