Steinbeck and Monroe

This amazing bit of history came across my desk today, and I was so enchanted, I couldn’t resist sharing it as a special bonus Friday afternoon treat. It’s very simply a letter from John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe asking for a signed photo, the kind of letter I’m sure she received daily by the thousands. But there’s something so genuine and charming and disarming about it, I think it’s really going to stick with me. Now, whenever I think of Steinbeck, this letter will pop up in my memory and make me smile.

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 1, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    I absolutely love that letter! It is so witty and clever and awkward and sweet all in one. I will need to show this to my oldest son who, having studied Steinbeck last year, thinks he is a exceedingly mopey with zero sense of humour. As an almost irrelevant aside, I posted a letter to William Golding two days before he died. I think the two events were coincidental.

  2. Prior...
    March 1, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    The letter does show some depth to Steinbeck – and I wonder if he ever got the letter – did she write it?

  3. bcparkison
    March 1, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Well why not. Surely she responded in a favor of a way.

  4. StellaKate Blue
    March 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    I am fairly sure that Marilyn Monroe was indeed composed of celestial ether. I have no idea where John Steinbeck missed that fact!

  5. loisajay
    March 1, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    I was introduced to Steinbeck by my sophomore English teacher. I devoured his books. The teacher was a cutie, but I absolutely loved Steinbeck’s writing. This letter…..how very ‘normal’ and sweet is this?! I love it.

