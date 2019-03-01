Steinbeck and Monroe

This amazing bit of history came across my desk today, and I was so enchanted, I couldn’t resist sharing it as a special bonus Friday afternoon treat. It’s very simply a letter from John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe asking for a signed photo, the kind of letter I’m sure she received daily by the thousands. But there’s something so genuine and charming and disarming about it, I think it’s really going to stick with me. Now, whenever I think of Steinbeck, this letter will pop up in my memory and make me smile.
Happy Friday, all! (By the way, if you didn’t check out this morning’s post, go do that. It’s a helluva thing!)
March 1, 2019 at 3:10 pm
I absolutely love that letter! It is so witty and clever and awkward and sweet all in one. I will need to show this to my oldest son who, having studied Steinbeck last year, thinks he is a exceedingly mopey with zero sense of humour. As an almost irrelevant aside, I posted a letter to William Golding two days before he died. I think the two events were coincidental.
March 1, 2019 at 3:23 pm
I read your comment while riding a full elevator. I was unprepared for your last sentence, and I squawked like a surprised chicken. Everyone jumped. Then I got the giggle snorts. Thanks heaps.
March 1, 2019 at 3:31 pm
You make me smile and laugh so much that I am so pleased to occasionally return the gift.
March 1, 2019 at 6:02 pm
XO
March 1, 2019 at 4:16 pm
The letter does show some depth to Steinbeck – and I wonder if he ever got the letter – did she write it?
March 1, 2019 at 6:03 pm
I tried to find out, but I was unsuccessful. I can’t imagine she’d ignore it.
March 1, 2019 at 6:04 pm
well who knows – if she was high it might have go pushed to the side
March 1, 2019 at 6:50 pm
In my head, she wrote an equally charming response. I will thank you not to burst my happy fantasy bubble.
March 1, 2019 at 7:23 pm
Ok- let’s go with your idea – I like it much better – and thanks again for sharing this – it was awesome to see that side of Steinbeck.
March 1, 2019 at 4:47 pm
Well why not. Surely she responded in a favor of a way.
March 1, 2019 at 10:54 pm
I’m sure she did!
March 1, 2019 at 8:00 pm
I am fairly sure that Marilyn Monroe was indeed composed of celestial ether. I have no idea where John Steinbeck missed that fact!
March 1, 2019 at 10:53 pm
Haha! Truth.
March 1, 2019 at 8:46 pm
I was introduced to Steinbeck by my sophomore English teacher. I devoured his books. The teacher was a cutie, but I absolutely loved Steinbeck’s writing. This letter…..how very ‘normal’ and sweet is this?! I love it.
March 1, 2019 at 10:55 pm
I loved his books but this side of him makes me love the man who wrote them!
