Steinbeck and Monroe

This amazing bit of history came across my desk today, and I was so enchanted, I couldn’t resist sharing it as a special bonus Friday afternoon treat. It’s very simply a letter from John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe asking for a signed photo, the kind of letter I’m sure she received daily by the thousands. But there’s something so genuine and charming and disarming about it, I think it’s really going to stick with me. Now, whenever I think of Steinbeck, this letter will pop up in my memory and make me smile.

