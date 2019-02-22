I love Billy Joel’s music a lot. Seriously. A LOT. I generally dismiss covers of his songs as being inferior to the original. So when a cover of my favorite BJ song of all time popped up in my feed by a group called The King’s Singers, I didn’t expect much. Boy, was I wrong.

The King’s Singers are a world-renowned English a cappella sextet named after King’s College, Cambridge, where they got their start. Amazingly, the ensemble was first formed in 1968 by a group of music students, and though the members have changed a number of times over the last 50 years, the group’s tradition carries on to this day.

You can read all about the history of the group and enjoy some of their beautiful music on the group’s website and on their YouTube channel.

And here’s the group singing my second favorite Billy Joel song!