My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The King’s Singers

by 7 Comments

I love Billy Joel’s music a lot. Seriously. A LOT. I generally dismiss covers of his songs as being inferior to the original. So when a cover of my favorite BJ song of all time popped up in my feed by a group called The King’s Singers, I didn’t expect much. Boy, was I wrong.

The King’s Singers are a world-renowned English a cappella sextet named after King’s College, Cambridge, where they got their start. Amazingly, the ensemble was first formed in 1968 by a group of music students, and though the members have changed a number of times over the last 50 years, the group’s tradition carries on to this day.

You can read all about the history of the group and enjoy some of their beautiful music on the group’s website and on their YouTube channel.

And here’s the group singing my second favorite Billy Joel song!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “The King’s Singers

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 22, 2019 at 8:45 am

    They are good. My late husband would have loved this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Sharon Mann
    February 22, 2019 at 9:24 am

    Thank you Donna, BJ is also one of my favorites. Thank you for finding the Kings Singers, I’ll enjoy this videos.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Anthony
    February 22, 2019 at 11:38 am

    My favourite Billy Joel song is I’ve loved these days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    February 22, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Great sound, but I have heard them before and enjoy them over and over – – Hal

    Like

    Reply

