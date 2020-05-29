The King’s Singers (about whom I have gushed before) recently recorded a quarantine version of my favorite Billy Joel song, And So It Goes. I have long wanted to perform this song myself, but I have yet to get through it, even singing it to myself, without crying. It’s one of those songs.
So without further ado, here are The King’s Singers, breaking my heart again.
And because I can’t resist it, here’s the original.
And So It Goes by Billy Joel
In every heart there is a room
A sanctuary safe and strong
To heal the wounds from lovers past
Until a new one comes along
I spoke to you in cautious tones
You answered me with no pretense
And still I feel I said too much
My silence is my self defense
And every time I’ve held a rose
It seems I only felt the thorns
And so it goes, and so it goes
And so will you soon I suppose
But if my silence made you leave
Then that would be my worst mistake
So I will share this room with you
And you can have this heart to break
And this is why my eyes are closed
It’s just as well for all I’ve seen
And so it goes, and so it goes
And you’re the only one who knows
So I would choose to be with you
That’s if the choice were mine to make
But you can make decisions too
And you can have this heart to break
And so it goes, and so it goes
And you’re the only one who knows.
May 29, 2020 at 7:43 am
Maybe I should enlarge my range. I seldom listen to pop, but this sound moved me. When I do listen to pop/county it is for a few singers. Billy Joe was not one of them and is today. What a beatuful and heart felt song. Love it – Hal
May 29, 2020 at 10:02 pm
I love his faster songs, too, but his ballads just break me into pieces. Here’s a few of my faves to get you started:
May 29, 2020 at 12:15 pm
That was really lovely. I too am a fan of Billy Joel. He’s truly a great songwriter so I enjoy when people cover his music. What I like about the original version is how spare it is. You can really hear the emotional vulnerability in the song. What I liked about the cover was the richness of the layered voices and the idea of shared emotional experience.
May 29, 2020 at 9:58 pm
Yes to all of that!
May 29, 2020 at 3:48 pm
Goosebumps!
May 29, 2020 at 9:58 pm
It truly is wonderful!
