The King’s Singers

The King’s Singers (about whom I have gushed before) recently recorded a quarantine version of my favorite Billy Joel song, And So It Goes. I have long wanted to perform this song myself, but I have yet to get through it, even singing it to myself, without crying. It’s one of those songs.

So without further ado, here are The King’s Singers, breaking my heart again.

And because I can’t resist it, here’s the original.

And So It Goes by Billy Joel

In every heart there is a room

A sanctuary safe and strong

To heal the wounds from lovers past

Until a new one comes along

I spoke to you in cautious tones

You answered me with no pretense

And still I feel I said too much

My silence is my self defense

And every time I’ve held a rose

It seems I only felt the thorns

And so it goes, and so it goes

And so will you soon I suppose

But if my silence made you leave

Then that would be my worst mistake

So I will share this room with you

And you can have this heart to break

And this is why my eyes are closed

It’s just as well for all I’ve seen

And so it goes, and so it goes

And you’re the only one who knows

So I would choose to be with you

That’s if the choice were mine to make

But you can make decisions too

And you can have this heart to break

And so it goes, and so it goes

And you’re the only one who knows.