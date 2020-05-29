My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The King’s Singers

The King’s Singers (about whom I have gushed before) recently recorded a quarantine version of my favorite Billy Joel song, And So It Goes. I have long wanted to perform this song myself, but I have yet to get through it, even singing it to myself, without crying. It’s one of those songs.

So without further ado, here are The King’s Singers, breaking my heart again.

And because I can’t resist it, here’s the original.

And So It Goes by Billy Joel

In every heart there is a room
A sanctuary safe and strong
To heal the wounds from lovers past
Until a new one comes along

I spoke to you in cautious tones
You answered me with no pretense
And still I feel I said too much
My silence is my self defense

And every time I’ve held a rose
It seems I only felt the thorns
And so it goes, and so it goes
And so will you soon I suppose

But if my silence made you leave
Then that would be my worst mistake
So I will share this room with you
And you can have this heart to break

And this is why my eyes are closed
It’s just as well for all I’ve seen
And so it goes, and so it goes
And you’re the only one who knows

So I would choose to be with you
That’s if the choice were mine to make
But you can make decisions too
And you can have this heart to break
And so it goes, and so it goes
And you’re the only one who knows.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “And So It Goes

  1. janhaltn
    May 29, 2020 at 7:43 am

    Maybe I should enlarge my range. I seldom listen to pop, but this sound moved me. When I do listen to pop/county it is for a few singers. Billy Joe was not one of them and is today. What a beatuful and heart felt song. Love it – Hal

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 29, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    That was really lovely. I too am a fan of Billy Joel. He’s truly a great songwriter so I enjoy when people cover his music. What I like about the original version is how spare it is. You can really hear the emotional vulnerability in the song. What I liked about the cover was the richness of the layered voices and the idea of shared emotional experience.

  3. Michele
    May 29, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Goosebumps!

