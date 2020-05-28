Etsomnia™ 269: Florals

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I don’t know what I did to deserve this punishment, but for the last two weeks, my social media ads have all been for floral crap. Don’t get me wrong: I love actual flowers, and a good retro floral print can be wonderful, but when it comes to prints, I am typically more of a graphic print or Art Deco style gal. I can count on the fingers of one hand the number of floral clothing items I own, and three of them are costumes.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

If you had described these china-print-inspired tights, I would have imagined them as awful, but I find them surprisingly lovely! By TattooSocks

Unless you’re a lounge singer in the Poconos in the 1970s, this is a definite no.

When choosing felt jewelry, it’s important to make sure it’s the worse color possible. Oh, and your makeup should be done by a 6 year old.

I don’t know why, but it’s always true that the worse the floral, the better the Hawaiian shirt. This one’s a beaut! By AvaloniaClothing

I imagine she’s smiling because she’s imagining terrible things befalling the relative who gave her this dumb thing.

Now this is MY kind of floral! Yum! By MartiniShoesBoutique

Another tragic case of no gay best friend.

“Huge lot” of felted flowers. Because if there’s one thing that makes ugly better, it’s volume.

I love floral ties for formal occasions. So festive! By JustBowties

I don’t know about “punk as fuck,” but they’re certainly ugly as fuck.

So attractive! By BikiniBoo

This manages to be a failure as a pattern AND a failure as a bowtie.

“Perfect summer wedding dress.” Alright, but the groom had better be wearing this.

OMG, these are adorable, and they remind me of my childhood! By ShopFreakshowVintage

This made me upcycle a little in my mouth.

While it’s true that if you have a figure like this one, you can wear anything, this print is a little too Georgia O’Keefe for me…