Theatricality and Faith

Today, we are looking at the MIT-founded dance and performing arts company known as IndianRaga. The company has local projects in over 40 cities across the world to bring together emerging Indian talent.
“We offer a holistic approach to Music and Dance, in both classical and contemporary styles. We provide a platform for aspiring artists to explore their talent, with opportunities to focus on presentation and performance, high-quality audio and video production for digital channels, and learn how to collaborate with fellow artists.”– About IndianRaga
I came across IndianRaga when YouTube suggested the first Bharatanatyam dance video below, and I was absolutely blown away by the dancers’ talent. I confess that I don’t know much about Indian culture, but I find these videos positively hypnotic, and I look forward to learning more.
You can find out more about IndianRaga on their website, on Instagram, and on their YouTube channel.
May 27, 2020 at 9:04 am
Brilliant! I taught a girl, many years ago now, who was some level of champion in this tradition of dancing. She was incredible to watch and was always my favourite act at the school talent show. One of my best friends takes Bollywood Dance classes and admits he is not very good at the coordination with other dancers part of it but he just loves it anyway.
May 27, 2020 at 10:09 am
Super cool.
May 27, 2020 at 10:18 am
I don’t remember where but I stopped for a bite to eat. The owner’s daughter was training for this type of dance. All of those moves have a name. I have also seen this type of dance on “So You Think You Can Dance” show. The skill required to be really good is amazing. I would have no idea how to teach somebody how to do this but I sure love watching it. I even enjoy the music. Hal
