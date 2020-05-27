Theatricality and Faith

Today, we are looking at the MIT-founded dance and performing arts company known as IndianRaga. The company has local projects in over 40 cities across the world to bring together emerging Indian talent.

“We offer a holistic approach to Music and Dance, in both classical and contemporary styles. We provide a platform for aspiring artists to explore their talent, with opportunities to focus on presentation and performance, high-quality audio and video production for digital channels, and learn how to collaborate with fellow artists.” – About IndianRaga

I came across IndianRaga when YouTube suggested the first Bharatanatyam dance video below, and I was absolutely blown away by the dancers’ talent. I confess that I don’t know much about Indian culture, but I find these videos positively hypnotic, and I look forward to learning more.

You can find out more about IndianRaga on their website, on Instagram, and on their YouTube channel.