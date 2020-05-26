On the Rocks

My OBT

Jon Foreman

These are the soothing, large-scale mandalas and designs created by nature artist Jon Foreman. I’ve enjoyed assemblage art using natural elements before, but I think these are the most complex, most appealing, most accomplished works I’ve ever seen. Foreman’s precision and judicious use of color gives his gorgeous, ephemeral art an extra special something.

Foreman’s art tends to span 10+ feet across, giving them tremendous impact. Just looking at photos of the assemblages makes me feel calmer. I so wish I could see them in person!

You can follow Jon Foreman on his website and on Instagram.

"Fraxinus" (2020) Created at Picton Castle Fraxinus, 2020 – Over the last couple of days I've been working on this piece for @pictoncastlegardens . I didn't quite anticipate the workload and thought I'd have it done in a day. Cutting the ends into spikes and digging holes for them to go in and remain fairly steady. The process was very different to my usual large stone works. For instance, placing a stone in the sand is rather more therapeutic than hammering a log into the ground with what is basically a flat sledge hammer. Something which was very interesting to see was that when the logs got larger and I was hammering them the previous layer was getting pushed inwards and the ground was raising. Overall sand and stone is much easier but I would definitely be up for creating another work with logs! – Anyway! These are ash logs, many of you may have heard of the ash die back and the fungus that has spread massively causing these trees to die. Picton Castle had to cut down many of the ash trees in their grounds and so I have taken the opportunity to "replant" them and give them new purpose! – Parents, if you do take your children out to see it please don't let them climb on it as it isn't safe! – #landart #earthart #art #myart #creative #natureart #spiral #spiraling #logs #ash #ashdieback #artist #artistsoninstagram #artistic #artoftheday #instaartist #woods #inspiration #pembrokeshire #circles #largescale #sculpture #modernsculpture #contemporarysculpture #contemporaryart #sculptureart

    Outstanding work. I also thought that $14.95 for an 8×10 print on heavy paper print was very reasonable. Hal

    Wonderful work but where in the world does he get all of those rocks?

    I love these so much. I am imagining how magical it would be to happen upon one in the wild.

