On the Rocks

These are the soothing, large-scale mandalas and designs created by nature artist Jon Foreman. I’ve enjoyed assemblage art using natural elements before, but I think these are the most complex, most appealing, most accomplished works I’ve ever seen. Foreman’s precision and judicious use of color gives his gorgeous, ephemeral art an extra special something.
Foreman’s art tends to span 10+ feet across, giving them tremendous impact. Just looking at photos of the assemblages makes me feel calmer. I so wish I could see them in person!
May 26, 2020 at 6:20 am
Outstanding work. I also thought that $14.95 for an 8×10 print on heavy paper print was very reasonable. Hal
May 26, 2020 at 7:33 am
Wonderful work but where in the world does he get all of those rocks?
May 26, 2020 at 8:27 am
I love these so much. I am imagining how magical it would be to happen upon one in the wild.
