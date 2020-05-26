On the Rocks

Jon Foreman

These are the soothing, large-scale mandalas and designs created by nature artist Jon Foreman. I’ve enjoyed assemblage art using natural elements before, but I think these are the most complex, most appealing, most accomplished works I’ve ever seen. Foreman’s precision and judicious use of color gives his gorgeous, ephemeral art an extra special something.

Foreman’s art tends to span 10+ feet across, giving them tremendous impact. Just looking at photos of the assemblages makes me feel calmer. I so wish I could see them in person!

You can follow Jon Foreman on his website and on Instagram.