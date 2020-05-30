Elisabeth Picard

Today, we’re looking at something utterly unexpected. This is zip tie art created by Elisabeth Picard. I know it seems like it should fall more into the realm of craft than art, but I find myself genuinely responding to these pieces. I like the colors and the shapes and the translucence, and when they’re in motion, I dig the way them move. I’m especially impressed with how they manages to look organic even though the materials are far from natural. They seem like something familiar seen under a microscope.

Picard estimates that she has used more than 300,000 zip ties since she started using them in her art. She plays with different colored ties, sometimes hand-dyeing them and even using glow-in-the-dark paints to add blacklight effects. Many of her works include a lightbox as a background.

You can follow Elisabeth Picard’s work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.