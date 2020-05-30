My OBT

Today, we’re looking at something utterly unexpected. This is zip tie art created by Elisabeth Picard. I know it seems like it should fall more into the realm of craft than art, but I find myself genuinely responding to these pieces. I like the colors and the shapes and the translucence, and when they’re in motion, I dig the way them move. I’m especially impressed with how they manages to look organic even though the materials are far from natural. They seem like something familiar seen under a microscope.

Picard estimates that she has used more than 300,000 zip ties since she started using them in her art. She plays with different colored ties, sometimes hand-dyeing them and even using glow-in-the-dark paints to add blacklight effects. Many of her works include a lightbox as a background.

You can follow Elisabeth Picard’s work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. janhaltn
    May 30, 2020 at 9:44 am

    I have decided not to debate if something is art or craft. I am just an old man and my idea of art is either something you hang on the wall or a 3-D object of some sorts. BUT, from now on I will consider beautiful crats to be art also. So that end that debate. Now to the post today. I feel in love wih a couple of them. Especially the suspended one. Donna sure confused me, I looked at the first picture without scrolling down and reading. I was looking for zip codes like mine 32113. Hal

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    May 30, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    These are amazing pieces and I am impressed with what can be achieved using a combination of humble zip ties and a whole lot of talent. I really like the kinesthetic nature of the sculptures too. I don’t know where the line is between arts and crafts. When I was helping to run exhibitions, we started out only allowing art to be submitted but we broadened it to include textile arts and sculptural wood carved vessels. We basically decided that talent and creativity was the determining factor and not a label of categorization.

