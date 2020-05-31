Avant Gardening

My OBT

The Garden of Cosmic Speculation

This is the amazing Garden of Cosmic Speculation in Dumfriesshire, Scotland. The garden was built on the 30-acre Portrack Estate, which was owned by renowned landscape architect and theorist Charles Jencks and his wife Maggie Keswick. Jencks conceived and designed the contemporary cosmology-inspired garden.

In a perfect blend of nature, science, and art, the garden’s many structures, sculptures, and arrangements are meant to represent our universe’s creation story. The garden incorporates fractals, DNA helixes, the Big Bang theory, and black holes. The garden is private, and is only open to the public one day per year, typically on the first Sunday in May. That gives you plenty of time to plan your visit! All proceeds raised on the public day go to Maggie’s Centres, a cancer foundation named for Jencks’s late wife Maggie.

You can learn all about the Garden of Cosmic Speculation on their website and on Instagram.

